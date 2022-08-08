Read full article on original website
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
cbs17
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
cbs17
NC town hall sparks conversations surrounding law enforcement, community interaction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All day Thursday at both Shaw University and North Carolina Central University, parents and students were busy unloading cars and carrying in bags and boxes into dorms. In a way it marked the beginning of the fall semester. Cameron Emery is a junior at North...
cbs17
Durham police faced with growing officer shortage as they work to be more proactive
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even as the officer vacancy rate at the Durham Police Department continues to rise, the department has increased proactive policing in target areas of violent crime, according to an open records request CBS 17 obtained. As of Aug. 1, Durham Police had 113 sworn officer...
cbs17
4 girls, 2 boys — ages 12 to 17 — taken to hospitals after shooting in Raleigh nightclub, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting during a fight at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night. A fight happened before 11 p.m. inside Club Dreams on Paula Street and gunshots were fired inside, according to police. The fight continued and more gunshots were...
cbs17
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
Slain Wake County deputy identified as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy died after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
cbs17
1 shot in Apex, police looking for suspect
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex. At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot. Officers say they arrived...
cbs17
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
cbs17
Woman, man injured in Raleigh broad-daylight drive-by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.
cbs17
1 dead after teen shot in head, crashes car on Kissimmee Lane in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head causing him to crash his car Friday evening. UPDATE: Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane at approximately 5:22 p.m....
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
83-year-old missing from northeast Raleigh apartment
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Joan Ethel Ramsey. Ramsey is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is missing from her apartment...
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
cbs17
‘We got an officer down’: Radio traffic reveals what happened moments after Wake Co. deputy was shot and killed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Late Thursday night, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said K-9 deputy Ned Byrd began patrolling the area of Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale Roads. Baker said Byrd did this after a series of calls came in. He also said got out to check on some kind of “suspicious activity” at approximately 11:05 p.m.
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
cbs17
AMBER Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother located: police
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)—A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police. North Carolina Highway Patrol said it received a call around 6 a.m. from a driver who was behind a silver Lexus “believed to be involved” in the AMBER Alert. This was on I-40 east near mile marker 306.
