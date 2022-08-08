ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
cbs17

1 shot in Apex, police looking for suspect

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex. At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot. Officers say they arrived...
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
cbs17

Woman, man injured in Raleigh broad-daylight drive-by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.
cbs17

Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
WRAL News

83-year-old missing from northeast Raleigh apartment

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Joan Ethel Ramsey. Ramsey is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is missing from her apartment...
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
cbs17

AMBER Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother located: police

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)—A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police. North Carolina Highway Patrol said it received a call around 6 a.m. from a driver who was behind a silver Lexus “believed to be involved” in the AMBER Alert. This was on I-40 east near mile marker 306.
