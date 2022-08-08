ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Crys Grosch
4d ago

I believe Youngkin is donating all his salary to different organizations. Yet Pelosi is getting richer from insider trading. Still waiting for her and her husband to be charged.....

John Mastin
4d ago

he should do the whole year.....and at least one Republican helping the Vets after Republicans in Congress turned down help for vets .

Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
CHARLESTON, WV
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

