Saints HC Dennis Allen: QB Jameis Winston 'tweaked his foot' during practice

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen remarked that he was "excited about seeing what" quarterback Jameis Winston could do coming off the torn ACL and damage to his MCL he suffered on Oct. 31, 2021, that prematurely ended his season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that Winston is "about where Saints want him to be" in his recovery even though the signal-caller is not yet 100% healthy. It appears, however, that the 28-year-old may have encountered a different setback ahead of Saturday's preseason opener at the Houston Texans.

Per John Sigler of Saints Wire/USA Today, Allen told reporters that Winston "tweaked his foot a little bit" during seven-on-seven drills on Monday and required further evaluation by team trainers.

"Yeah he was just rolling out in a seven-on-seven period, and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Allen explained during an appearance on NFL Network. "We brought him for an evaluation, we’ll see where he’s at, but no update outside of that."

The Saints signed veteran Andy Dalton in March to serve as Winston's primary backup, and it's assumed Dalton will get the start for Saturday's contest if Winston isn't available. As for Winston, he completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions last season before his injury. The Saints hope he's on track to start for the Week 1 matchup at the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11.

