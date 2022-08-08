ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAs

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2022 Video Music Awards ceremony. The Queen rapper will also perform at the event, taking the stage for the first time since 2018.

Minaj holds 17 VMA nominations and 5 VMA wins. She took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip-Hop Video in 2011 for “Super Bass.” This year, she is nominated for the same award, this time for “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

More from VIBE.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtkD6_0h9ISBkv00
Rapper Nicki Minaj holds her award for best hip-hop video in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

“Do We Have A Problem?” is one of a handful of songs Minaj has released this year. She issued “Bussin” which also features Lil Baby, “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign and joined Coi Leray on “Blick Blick.”

Recently, Minaj has taken to social media to promote her upcoming song “Super Freaky Girl,” due August 12th. Based on snippets, the track interpolates Rick James’s 1981 record “Super Freak.” Her broadcast platform Queen Radio is also set to return ahead of the release.

Related Story

Nicki Minaj Drops Trailer For Intimate 'Nicki' Documentary Series

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” explained Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount, and Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco were also named as performers for the 2022 VMAs.  Fans can vote in 22 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and two all-new categories, “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance.” Votes will be counted until August 19th.

View the full list of 2022 Video Music Award nominees led by Kendrick Lamar , Lil Nas X , and Jack Harlow here .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album Artwork And Tracklist

Click here to read the full article. Eminem is releasing Curtain Call 2, the second installment in his greatest hits series, this Friday (Aug. 5). The album will consist of two discs and include 34 tracks, including classic solo cuts like “Rap God,” “Not Afraid,” “Fall,” and “Beautiful.” Hit collaborations with Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Beyoncé (“Walk On Water”), Rihanna (“Love The Way You Lie,” “Monster”), Lil Wayne (“No Love”), and Snoop Dogg (“From The D 2 The LBC”) also appear on the album. The rapper revealed the album’s artwork on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 2). Eminem also unveiled the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lloyd Banks Names Top 5 Punchline Rappers In Hip-Hop History

Click here to read the full article. Lloyd Banks has been renowned for his lyrical wizardry over the past two decades, so much that few had any qualms when he crowned himself “The Punchline King” and named mixtape series after the moniker. However, despite his claim to the throne, the Southside Jamaica, Queens native is not opposed to paying homage to other masters of the punchline. During a recent appearance on the podcast show Jalen & Jacoby, Banks was asked who he’d put on his Top 5 list of punchline rappers of all time. The 40-year-old responded with picks that...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Will Snoop Dogg Sign Battle Rap Star Ms. Hustle To Death Row Records?

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg continues to revamp Death Row Records’ roster of talent and appears to have targeted battle rap star Ms. Hustle as a potential signee. Ms. Hustle recently received the latest of multiple cosigns from Snoop—who reposted a snippet from Hustle’s appearance on DJ Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show Live on his Instagram account—over the weekend. Tagging Ms. Hustle’s Instagram handle in the post’s caption, Snoop showed his approval of Hustle’s lyrical performance with a succession of fire and smoke emojis while also tagging Death Row Records’ page on the platform.More from VIBE.comSteph...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Willow Smith Unveils New ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith revealed the title of her next album, COPINGMECHANISM, via Instagram on Wednesday (August 3). The forthcoming LP will release in September and has been confirmed to be Smith’s follow-up to her 2021 effort, Lately I Feel Everything. Her Instagram post also informed her fans that COPINGMECHANISM‘s first single would arrive Thursday (August 4).  “Album coming September 23,” Willow Smith excitedly typed in her post. “My new song “hover like a GODDESS” will be OUT everywhere TOMORROW @ 9 pm PST !! KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED!!”More from VIBE.comLL Cool J To Perform At 2022 'iHeartRadio Music Festival'Michael...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Anitta
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lil Baby
Vibe

Kanye West Taunts Pete Davidson Amid Breakup With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West now has even more ammo to taunt his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson. On Monday morning (August 8), West took to his newly-returned Instagram account to share a shocking headline on a newspaper template: “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.” His post follows the news of Kardashian and Davidson’s breakup after just nine months of dating. Rumors of the breakup began swarming social media when E News reported on Friday (August 5), that the former Mrs. West and Davidson had split and decided to be friends. Per the outlet,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers. The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Embraces Health...
NFL
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Lil Wayne has announced his plans to release the sixth installment in his Tha Carter album series. After teasing the news during a live performance this past weekend, Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter VI is indeed on the way and posted an Instagram video on Saturday (Aug 6). “Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t sh*t without you,” he tells his fans in the clip before breaking the big news. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv Video Music Award#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vma#Mtv Video Music Awards#Radio City Music Hall
Vibe

Doja Cat On Shaving Head And Brows: “I Was Never Supposed To Have Hair”

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat shocked her 24.1 million fans last Thursday (August 4) when she revealed her newly-shaved bald head on Instagram. As if the new look wasn’t show-stopping enough, she went on to shave her eyebrows during an Instagram Live. During the Live, Doja shared that going hairless was something she’s always wanted to do. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she expressed. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like,...
HAIR CARE
Vibe

Mystikal Denied Bond Amid Rape, Felony Domestic Abuse Charges

Click here to read the full article. Mystikal has been denied bond while he awaits trial for the alleged rape and strangulation of a woman at his Baton Rouge, Louisiana home. According to State District Judge Steven Tureau, the ruling was largely due to the rapper being a registered sex offender with a history of sexual misconduct. In a hearing that took place on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Keith testified that the July 30 incident occurred when the victim met with the rapper at his home to discuss a financial agreement. According to the Associated Press, Keith said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vibe

Saucy Santana Makes Late-Night TV Debut With “Booty” Performance

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (Aug. 4). Giving an entertaining live performance of his latest Latto-featured single, “Booty,” Santana left it all on the floor. Accompanied by his DJ and backup dancers, he was sure to hit every beat with his embellished shorts as he danced around the stage. Santana became an artist to watch as his music made waves on TikTok and Instagram. His first single, “Walk Em Like a Dog,” and popular track “Here We Go,” went viral in 2019 and 2021, respectively,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

DJ Premier, Remy Ma, And Rapsody Bring The Golden Era To “REMY RAP” Video

DJ Premier Remy Ma, and Rapsody connected for the music video to their collaborative effort “REMY RAP.” The nearly three-minute clip finds the trio conjuring the vibe and aesthetic of the culture’s golden era. “REMY RAP” is the first single released from Premo and Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 project, and features the pair of spitters trading verses filled with nods to their lyrical ability. Remy Ma addresses the lack of impressive female emcees in her opening verse, rhyming, “It’s only like five females in the game that can really rap/Got followers and fame and a name so...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Irv Gotti Says Nas Was Supposed To Appear On Jay-Z’s “Can I Live”

Click here to read the full article. The historic rivalry between Jay-Z and Nas has been one of the most enduring topics among rap fans dating back to the late ’90s when the two were vying for the “King of New York” crown. During a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti revealed that Nas was supposed to costar alongside Jay-Z on the song “Can I Live” from Hov’s debut album Reasonable Doubt. However, the collaboration would never come to be, as Nas never showed up to the studio to record his verse, according...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Willow Smith Recalls Mother Jada’s Challenges As A Black Rock Singer

Willow Smith opened up about being a Black woman in the rock space for her cover story with Billboard. The 21-year-old singer shared how her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith (who lead the Black nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom), exposed her to the dark side of the predominately-white genre. “There were a lot of racist and sexist people that she had to deal with who were very vocal about the fact that they were racist and sexist,” Willow recalled. “I got to see people get very rowdy and say some things that you should never hear somebody say to your own mother.”More from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

DJ Khaled, Drake, And Lil Baby Get Surgical In “Staying Alive” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled has officially started his new album rollout. Joined by Drake and Lil Baby, Khaled issued “Staying Alive,” the first single from his upcoming album God Did. In the latest music video, the three musicians get into character and save lives at the fictional Khaled Khaled hospital. “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are at the top of their class, our highly decorated doctors are at the top of their fields, and our equipment is simply put – state of the art,” reads the hospital mission statement introducing Dr. Khaled...
MUSIC
Vibe

Future Hits Milestone On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Click here to read the full article. Future has reached another career achievement. The Atlanta-bred rapper has officially earned 150 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Pressurelicious,” his latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion crossed the threshold and debuted at No. 55. According to AllHipHop, Future joins a small group of musicians who have 150 or more Hot 100 chart entries: Drake (278), the Glee Cast (207), Lil Wayne (182), and Taylor Swift (168). More from VIBE.comFuture Taps 'P-Valley' Star Shannon Thornton For "Love You Better" Music VideoTravis Scott Lands "Road To Utopia" Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year PartnershipFuture Earns RIAA...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Scarface Talks ‘The Fix’ Album, Jay-Z Saving His Life, And Chemistry With Kanye West

The early aughts marked a period of transition in the world, with the turn of the century serving as a timestamp for new beginnings and opportunities That era saw rap vet Scarface making moves, forging uncharted ground, and taking leaps of uncertainty that would ultimately pay longterm dividends while simultaneously adding to his legacy. After spending the entirety of his music career in the familiarity of his longtime label home, Rap-A-Lot, the Hip-Hop legend found himself at a career crossroads. After releasing his first six solo albums and cementing himself as the most esteemed southern rap artist in the game,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Diddy Could’ve Signed 50 Cent To Bad Boy, But Passed On The Deal

Click here to read the full article. Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records, but ultimately passed up on offering Fif a record deal. During a recent sit-down with DJ Vlad, G-Unit member Tony Yayo recalled a meeting that took place between Diddy, 50 and himself. The meeting occurred during the early aughts and at a time when Fif was the hottest prospect in rap. “A lot of people don’t know this story,” Yayo revealed. “50 went to Diddy for Bad Boy. A lot of people don’t know that. We had the meeting. And...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy