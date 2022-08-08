ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
LANCASTER, SC
wach.com

Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Lancaster Police Searching for Missing Child

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Police are asking for your assistance in locating 3 year old Zoya Meredith who was last seen at 8:50 am this morning, Friday, August 12. Zoya was last seen with her biological mom Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, who is prohibited by DSS from having any contact with the child.
LANCASTER, SC

