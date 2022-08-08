Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro police investigate string of drive-by shootings involving teens
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Winnsboro police are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in the last three weeks that have left five teens shot, and some homes sprayed with bullets. Each of the shootings in the small Fairfield County town happened within two miles of each other, and two happened...
Man arrested after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277 headed into Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are dead and another is charged after a fatal moped collision at Farrow Road and 277 Thursday night, according to Columbia Police. Police say both 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar and ta moped were driving southbound on Farrow Road when Gajadhar rear-ended the moped. Both men...
WIS-TV
15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
WIS-TV
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death
Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
wach.com
Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
WIS-TV
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition. Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.
abcnews4.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
Richland County jury sentences mother for choking, later death of child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office,...
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
wach.com
Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
cn2.com
Lancaster Police Searching for Missing Child
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Police are asking for your assistance in locating 3 year old Zoya Meredith who was last seen at 8:50 am this morning, Friday, August 12. Zoya was last seen with her biological mom Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, who is prohibited by DSS from having any contact with the child.
The Post and Courier
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
