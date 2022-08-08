Read full article on original website
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
What does Santa do in the summer? He visits Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool
JACKSON, MI -- Santa Claus recently paid a summertime visit to Jackson to celebrate a successful fundraiser that will bring more Christmas lights to Jackson parks. In the video above, a swimwear-clad “Summer Santa” celebrates the successful fundraiser before sliding down the yellow waterslide into Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café
NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
Celebrate one last day of summer fun with free entry to Cascades Splash Pad
JACKSON, MI – Consumers Energy is sponsoring one last day of summer fun before kids head back to school. Jackson residents and their kids are invited to join Consumers Energy for a ‘Last Day of Summer’ splash bash Friday, Aug. 19, at the Cascades Splash Pad, 1401 S. Brown St. Entry is free for everyone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fermentation is the trick to good dough at Ann Arbor’s Bigalora
ANN ARBOR, MI -- According to Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, the trick to good dough is to leave it alone for 72 hours. While the pizza at the Ann Arbor eatery features a variety of combinations of vegetables, meats and cheese, the menu is set apart by its dough, said Valerie Tranchida, regional manager for the Michigan brand.
Get unlimited pizza, beer at New York Pizza Depot anniversary celebration
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two things are the same since New York Pizza Depot opened in 1997 -- pizza is sold by the slice and the taste of said pizza. “Nothing is pre-done, pre-cooked, pre-frozen, pre-anything,” said Domenico Telemaco, who founded NYPD with brothers Mauro and Giovanni and mother Anna Grillo. “Everything is done in the store. It is still like that after 25 years.”
Hello, Ann Arbor: Football’s in the air; gun range has horse farm owners saying ‘nay’
The days of summer are fleeting. Soon, Ann Arbor will become football city – from Friday night lights at the high schools to the roaring crowds at the Big House. We are publishing a preview story each weekday for all the Ann Arbor-area high school football teams leading up to opening week Aug. 26. Our prep sports reporter Greg Wickliffe recently had previews about Skyline, Whitmore Lake and Lincoln, with more to follow.
See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Water tower on former Gelman Sciences site near Ann Arbor slated for demolition
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A water tower that has long marked the former Gelman Sciences, Inc. complex just outside Ann Arbor, the source of toxic pollution spreading for decades in local groundwater, is coming down. A demolition company specializing in the dismantling of water towers is seeking permits for the...
252-unit workforce housing development proposed on Ann Arbor’s west side
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works for a large-scale workforce housing development on Ann Arbor’s west side. Indianapolis-based developer The Annex Group unveiled preliminary plans this week for 252 apartments on a 4.38-acre site at 2050 Commerce Drive, across from Hillcrest Apartments between Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard.
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
Contaminated former gas station site near Ann Arbor could see new development
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The environmental cleanup of a former gas station just outside Ann Arbor is part of developers’ plans to bring more commercial space to the property at the intersection of Carpenter and Packard roads that has sat vacant for nearly a decade. A redevelopment proposal for...
Hockey community rallies to help Dexter man paralyzed in game
CHELSEA, MI - Neal Boudette described his friend and sometimes hockey teammate Bill Ellsworth’s fall as a freak accident. The fall wasn’t the result of a malicious hit, but something that could have happened to anyone in the over-40 hockey league at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea. Ellsworth...
$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city
JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
Huron River chromium spill much smaller than feared, EGLE says
WIXOM, MI — The Huron River dodged a bullet. Less than 20 pounds of chromium are estimated to have reached the Huron River from the toxic chemical spill into the city of Wixom’s wastewater treatment plant by Tribar Technologies, according to a report from state regulators released on Friday, Aug. 12.
Grocery delivery makes smaller carbon footprint than shopping yourself, study shows
ANN ARBOR, MI – Grocery delivery and “trip chaining” are ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rather than shopping for yourself, a recent study shows. Scientists at the University of Michigan recently researched carbon footprints associated with how shoppers receive essential grocery items and the e-commerce options retailers developed to meet heightened demand during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when most people stayed home under lockdown conditions.
