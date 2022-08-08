ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

What does Santa do in the summer? He visits Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool

JACKSON, MI -- Santa Claus recently paid a summertime visit to Jackson to celebrate a successful fundraiser that will bring more Christmas lights to Jackson parks. In the video above, a swimwear-clad “Summer Santa” celebrates the successful fundraiser before sliding down the yellow waterslide into Jackson’s Nixon Park Pool.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Jackson, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Lifestyle
Jackson, MI
Entertainment
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive

Get unlimited pizza, beer at New York Pizza Depot anniversary celebration

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two things are the same since New York Pizza Depot opened in 1997 -- pizza is sold by the slice and the taste of said pizza. “Nothing is pre-done, pre-cooked, pre-frozen, pre-anything,” said Domenico Telemaco, who founded NYPD with brothers Mauro and Giovanni and mother Anna Grillo. “Everything is done in the store. It is still like that after 25 years.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Murals#Food Drink
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: Football’s in the air; gun range has horse farm owners saying ‘nay’

The days of summer are fleeting. Soon, Ann Arbor will become football city – from Friday night lights at the high schools to the roaring crowds at the Big House. We are publishing a preview story each weekday for all the Ann Arbor-area high school football teams leading up to opening week Aug. 26. Our prep sports reporter Greg Wickliffe recently had previews about Skyline, Whitmore Lake and Lincoln, with more to follow.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city

JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Grocery delivery makes smaller carbon footprint than shopping yourself, study shows

ANN ARBOR, MI – Grocery delivery and “trip chaining” are ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rather than shopping for yourself, a recent study shows. Scientists at the University of Michigan recently researched carbon footprints associated with how shoppers receive essential grocery items and the e-commerce options retailers developed to meet heightened demand during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when most people stayed home under lockdown conditions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy