Louisiana National Guard honors service members on National Purple Heart Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana National Guard used Sunday, August 7 to commemorate National Purple Heart Day by recognizing service members who died or were wounded while in combat.

According to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission ‘s website, National Purple Heart Day is recognized every August 7 and its purpose is to provide Americans with, “a special opportunity to say “Thank You” to the nearly two million brave men and women who fought for our nation’s freedom, and bear the physical scars of war.”

The Honor Mission further explains, “To salute these brave Americans service and sacrifice, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission hosts a national tribute ceremony each August 7. The event offers Purple Heart recipients the chance to gather together to share personal narratives about the true cost of freedom and what it takes to protect our great nation.”

In like manner, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs states that, “August 7 of each year is recognized as Purple Heart Recognition Day, a working Louisiana state holiday.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.