NFL asks officials to pay more attention to illegal contact fouls during 2022 season with a spike in flags expected after the number dropped by almost a third last year

The NFL has asked on-field officials to focus on illegal contact fouls during the 2022 season, according to reports.

Defensive players are prohibited from making contact with receivers when the quarterback still has the ball and is in the pocket.

The NFL's request comes after the 2021 season saw a sharp drop in the number of times illegal contact was flagged by officials.

Officials flagged illegal contact an average of 97 times per season between 2002 and 2020, but that number decreased to 36 last season.

The drop has caused the NFL's competition committee to include illegal contact among its 'points of clarification' for the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

Officials must identify the prohibited contact before confirming the position of the ball and the quarterback when administering the illegal contact.

The competition committee has also urged officials to move quicker from the contact to the quarterback to better enforce the foul.

The league has made illegal contact a point of emphasis two other times in the last 20 years.

Both times there was a sharp rise in the calls. In 2014, flags for illegal contact rose to 148 from 52 in 2013. In 2004, they rose to 191 from 79 in 2003.

The league reportedly was divided on whether the same spike in flags will happen following the wording of this year's illegal contact instructions.

Another of the NFL's points of clarification for this year will revolve around roughing the passer fouls.

The competition committee appears to recognize that officials have flagged for minor contact in recent seasons as it clarified that contact to the helmet and below the knee must be forcible, ESPN's report adds.

Officiating crews are in the midst of visiting training camps to update players and coaches on rule changes and clarifications.