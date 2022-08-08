ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL asks officials to pay more attention to illegal contact fouls during 2022 season with a spike in flags expected after the number dropped by almost a third last year

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The NFL has asked on-field officials to focus on illegal contact fouls during the 2022 season, according to reports.

Defensive players are prohibited from making contact with receivers when the quarterback still has the ball and is in the pocket.

The NFL's request comes after the 2021 season saw a sharp drop in the number of times illegal contact was flagged by officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LBmm_0h9IRxeE00
The NFL, pictured commissioner Roger Goodell, has asked officials to focus on illegal contact

Officials flagged illegal contact an average of 97 times per season between 2002 and 2020, but that number decreased to 36 last season.

The drop has caused the NFL's competition committee to include illegal contact among its 'points of clarification' for the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

Officials must identify the prohibited contact before confirming the position of the ball and the quarterback when administering the illegal contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cczCm_0h9IRxeE00
Last season saw a sharp drop in the number of times illegal contact was flagged by officials

The competition committee has also urged officials to move quicker from the contact to the quarterback to better enforce the foul.

The league has made illegal contact a point of emphasis two other times in the last 20 years.

Both times there was a sharp rise in the calls. In 2014, flags for illegal contact rose to 148 from 52 in 2013. In 2004, they rose to 191 from 79 in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkvve_0h9IRxeE00
The request could lead to a spike in the amount of times illegal contact is flagged

The league reportedly was divided on whether the same spike in flags will happen following the wording of this year's illegal contact instructions.

Another of the NFL's points of clarification for this year will revolve around roughing the passer fouls.

The competition committee appears to recognize that officials have flagged for minor contact in recent seasons as it clarified that contact to the helmet and below the knee must be forcible, ESPN's report adds.

Officiating crews are in the midst of visiting training camps to update players and coaches on rule changes and clarifications.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We're at a family function!': Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore clambers into the stands to break up a fight between two arguing fans as he prevents things getting ugly at Fan Fest

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore prevented things getting ugly at Fan Fest when he broke up a fight in the stands. Fan Fest is an annual preseason practice for the Panthers that includes interactions with supporters and a fireworks show but two spectators did not appear to be enjoying themselves.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Home of former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas is left devastated by a huge fire: Local fire chief says it is a 'total loss' after crews battled for hours to put out the blaze in Orange County, Texas

A huge blaze has destroyed the home of former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas, according to firefighters in Orange County, Texas. The massive fire started on Thursday afternoon, and fire chief Matt Manshack told reporters on the scene that it was a 'total loss', per reports from 12 News.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#Espn#The League#Roughing The Passer#American Football
Daily Mail

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery... as first-placed team in the AL West lose one of their best hitters in significant blow

The Astros were dealt a significant injury blow this week, as outfielder Michael Brantley underwent right shoulder surgery Wednesday that will rule him out for the rest of the season. Brantley is a five-time All Star (as recently as last season), who hit .311 for Houston last season and appeared...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

538K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy