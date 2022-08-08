Kaley Cuoco to Lead ‘Based on a True Story’ Comedic Thriller at Peacock

Click here to read the full article.

Kaley Cuoco has been cast in a leading role in “ Based on a True Story ,” Peacock ’s upcoming comedic thriller series from Craig Rosenberg .

Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps.

Most recently, Cuoco has starred in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” earning an Emmy nomination for lead comedy actress for Season 2, which concluded in May. Up next, she will star in the thriller film “Role Play” directed by Thomas Vincent. She is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

“Based on a True Story” was given a straight-to-series order in April. It is one of the latest additions to a growing roster of true crime projects at Peacock, which includes “Dr. Death,” about neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch who was found guilty of gross malpractice, as well as “Joe v. Carole,” about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, whose story was first popularized by Netflix’s “Tiger King.” Nick Antosca’s series “A Friend of the Family” about the kidnapping of Jan Broberg is also set to stream on Peaock.

Rosenberg serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films will also executive produce, with Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate co-executive producing. UCP will serve as the studio.