Online campaign raises more than $68K for woman whose house burned in Anne Heche crash

On Saturday, actress Anne Heche crashed a vehicle into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the house to burst into flames. Heche is reportedly in stable condition after landing in the ICU as she suffered "severe burns" in the crash, according to police.

The owner of the home, Lynne Mishele, "lost her entire lifetime of possessions" due to the blaze that took 59 firefighters to put out. Luckily for her, neighbors decided to start a GoFundMe campaign and raised $45,000 in one day, according to Fox News .

The goal of the online campaign is to raise $100,000 for Mishele, as the total amount donated now sits at $68,783 thanks to over 1,400 donations, as of Aug. 8.

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire. Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful," the GoFundMe description said.

"The home, however, was completely burned - with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames - and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she loves."

The GoFundMe went on to note that Mishele had lost all of her personal belongings, and asks for the community to help out as much as they can.

"Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items," the GoFundMe said. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.

"A kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others. Today we are asking the community to come together and help Lynne start over. Please, please join us - 100% of the proceeds from this fundraiser are going directly to Lynne Mishele."

The accident occurred on Friday around noon when Heche crashed the vehicle into a two-story home, "causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department .

"59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition. No other injuries reported," the LAFD said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials told The Los Angeles Times that Heche was allegedly under the influence and acting erratically when the crash occurred. They added that Heche suffered "significant burns," and a source close to her told CNN on Saturday that "she's lucky to be alive."

"Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," the close source told CNN.