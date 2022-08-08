Mom of 9-year-old boy who was killed by Dawan Ferguson speaks out about guilty verdicts

In July, Dawan Ferguson was convicted of killing his 9-year-old disabled son, Christian. Then last week, Ferguson was convicted of five sex crimes against children.

Christian Ferguson's mother, Theda Person, joined KMOX to talk about the verdicts and what they mean for her.

"If you know the truth, you just have to stick with it, or it'll never come out," Person told KMOX. "So it was imperative that I remained focused, that I remained steadfast, and I did what was in not only my best interests, but the best interests of my child, my son, my children, my surviving child, and also this community."

Person explained that there were some wrongdoings on the side of the court that she said could have prevented some of this violence, and that would've given Person full custody of her children.

"I like to say that they are intentionally wicked. So they know what they do," Person said. "My goal was to be an elementary teacher with a minor in English and physical education. But that was interrupted with what transpired, with the father trying to take my children from me wrongfully.

She explained that her loss of custody shouldn't have happened.

"You're supposed to be proven, unsuitable, unfit and unable. I was totally suitable, totally fit and totally able," she said. "But they told me I'd lose custody anyway."

Person is working on a documentary that will explain the story and, she said, it will expose some of the wrongdoing of the legal system.

Person said she wasn't surprised when she heard the verdict that came out last week.

"I just think about how many other victims are out there because he always worked in capacities where he was overseeing people who could not properly advocate for themselves," she said.

Listen to Theda Person's full conversation on Total Information AM: