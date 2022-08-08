Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Sinking Today

What happened

Shares of the cancer drugmaker Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) are under pressure yet again today. As of 12:47 p.m. ET on Monday, the company's stock price was down by a noteworthy 12.8% on relatively modest volume. After this latest dip, Clovis' stock is down by over 46% for the year.

What's weighing on Clovis' stock today? The biotech released its 2022 second-quarter earnings report ahead of the opening bell Monday morning, and its latest financial results aren't a hit with shareholders.

Investors appear to be hitting the exits today over three areas of concern:

Clovis' flagship drug Rubraca pulled in a meager $32.1 million for the quarter, which represents a 13% drop in year-over-year sales. The company blamed COVID-19 and competing drugs for this double-digit sales decline. Clovis posted an eye-popping $71.3 million net loss for the quarter. With $94.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, the biotech is facing a serious cash crunch. Speaking to this point, management noted in today's earnings release that it is seeking ways to raise additional capital, which could include licensing out its lead clinical asset FAP-2286.

Is Clovis' stock worth buying on this latest pullback? While the company ought to be able to land a fairly decent licensing agreement for FAP-2286, a licensing deal probably won't be enough to solve its long-term financing needs. Rubraca's sales have to pick up soon. And until the company solves this all-important issue, its stock simply isn't worth the risk.

