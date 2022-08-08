ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Man arrested after 1-year-old found dead near train tracks in Ukiah

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il7BU_0h9IRgt700

UKIAH, Calif. (KNX) – A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after one of the children he was babysitting was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, deputies said.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

On Wednesday, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call just after 1:22 p.m. from a parent regarding their two missing children, a one-year-old and two-year-old. The children were watched by Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, at a hotel in Ukiah.

According to ABC 10 , the children’s mother, who had been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence battery, that her children had been with a babysitter at a motel nearby. It was later revealed Steel was watching the kids.

Just before 4 p.m., one of the children – the two-year-old - was found by citizen near railroad tracks in the 300 block of Brush Street. Deputies said the child, who appeared to be suffering from heat related symptoms, was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies conducted a search when around 4:20 p.m., the one-year-old was found dead. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

On Thursday, Steele was spotted in the Hopland Rancheria by Hopland Tribal members. Deputies were able to find him and arrest him.

UPDATED 08-04-22 @ 1:30 PM: Today at 12:25 PM Hopland Tribal members contacted the Sheriff's Office and reported a...

Posted by Mendocino Sheriff on Thursday, August 4, 2022

