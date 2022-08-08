Majority attending CPAC Dallas hope Donald Trump will run in 2024

A poll of those attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this weekend shows most hope Donald Trump will run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. The conference took place at the Hilton Anatole, with the former president closing the event with a speech.

"I ran twice. I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes than in 2016," Donald Trump said.

Last month, a group of conservatives issued a 72 page report called, "Lost, Not Stolen."

"Efforts to thwart the People’s choice are deeply undemocratic and unpatriotic," the group wrote in its introduction. "Claims that an election was stolen, or that the outcome resulted from fraud, are deadly serious and should be made only on the basis of real and powerful evidence."

After a review of claims in six states, the report said, "Our conclusion is unequivocal: Joe Biden was the choice of a majority of the Electors, who themselves were the choice of the majority of voters in their states."

CPAC has released a poll of 1,000 people attending the conference. Of those, 69% said they would vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 primary in their home state. Ron DeSantis was second at 24%; Ted Cruz was third at 2%.

"We may have to do it again. We may have to do it again," Trump said Saturday.

The poll asked those attending to list their three most important issues. Election integrity was the most popular, listed by 61% of respondents, followed by "the border wall and immigration" at 51% and "energy independence" at 31%.

The straw poll only included those attending CPAC. The poll showed 93% would support Trump if he ran for the nomination, up from 85% in a similar poll at a conference in Orlando in February.

