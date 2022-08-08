Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Related
foxla.com
1 killed in Irvine freeway crash
IRVINE, Calif. - A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched...
Footage shows California doctor poisoning her husband with Drano, lawyer says
Screen grabs of footage allegedly show her with a bottle of Drano in their kitchen.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation. “As of today, there will...
Doctor allegedly caught on camera pouring drain cleaner into her husband's lemonade
Yue “Emily” Yu allegedly poured Drano into her husband's lemonadeNY Post. For months, California Radiologist Jack Chen suffered from an unexplainable illness. He decided to set up a nanny cam in the kitchen of the $2.7 million Irvine home he shared with his wife, 45-year-old Dermatologist Yue “Emily” Yu, and what he found was more than disturbing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California burglars crash vehicle into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus
A group of burglars drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in California early Saturday morning to steal merchandise from the luxury store, police said. The burglary took place around 4:45 a.m. at the store in Beverly Hills. Officers were dispatched immediately to the store after receiving a report of an alarm going off, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
A father who lost son to fentanyl is traveling the country raising awareness
A father who lost his son to fentanyl is traveling the country raising awareness. Jeff Johnston is sharing his deeply personal story in different cities across the U.S.
OC moving company apologizes after cameras catch workers apparently dumping furniture in Santa Ana
Cameras caught a moving company worker apparently dumping unwanted furniture in Santa Ana. "I told the guy, 'Don't do this because I got you on camera,' and he just starts laughing."
Home invasion in Hollywood ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects
Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire. The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire. No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northcountydailystar.com
Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
California dermatologist arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband over a month
The husband provided video evidence supporting the claim, police say.
Man Dies After Being Pulled from Burning Bedroom of Del Mar Home
A man died Friday in a hospital after being pulled from a Del Mar house fire. A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing smoke pouring from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Ramona man shot outside home dies at hospital
A 59-year-old man who was shot outside of his Ramona home has died, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
Oceanside man sentenced to 10 years for drug dealing arrests
A man described by prosecutors as a "prolific drug dealer" was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, attorney officials said.
San Diego man arrested in connection with two 2018 Fentanyl-related deaths
A San Diego man suspected of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was arrested this week on suspicion of murder.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18