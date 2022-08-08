ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in Irvine freeway crash

IRVINE, Calif. - A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched...
California burglars crash vehicle into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

A group of burglars drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in California early Saturday morning to steal merchandise from the luxury store, police said. The burglary took place around 4:45 a.m. at the store in Beverly Hills. Officers were dispatched immediately to the store after receiving a report of an alarm going off, police said.
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
Home invasion in Hollywood ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects

Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire. The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire. No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident. 
Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
