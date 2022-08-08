ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Texas woman fighting HOV lane ticket gives birth to 'second passenger'

By Katie Kindelan, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcPta_0h9IRSTp00
Stuart McCall/Getty Images

PLANO, Texas — The pregnant Texas woman whose decision to contest a traffic ticket put her in the middle of the abortion debate has given birth.

Brandy Bottone of Plano, Texas, announced the birth of her daughter over the weekend.

"My second passenger has arrived!" Bottone wrote on Instagram. "We are so in love and will be spending all our time loving on baby girl."

Bottone, 32, made headlines just weeks before giving birth when she said she received a traffic ticket on June 29 for driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane of a Texas highway.

Bottone told ABC News' Good Morning America last month that she was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy who asked her if she had any passengers in her car, citing the state's requirement that vehicles in the HOV lane must be "occupied by two or more people."

Bottone said she told the officer that she counted herself and her unborn baby as the two passengers, to which she said he replied that it had to be "two bodies outside of the body."

"I kind of sat back and said, 'Okay, well, I'm not trying to make a political stance here, but with everything that's going on, you realize that this is definitely a baby and that counts as a person," said Bottone, referring to the June 24 decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving power back to states to determine abortion rights.

In Texas, most abortions were already banned after six weeks of pregnancy under SB8, prior to the Supreme Court ruling.

Additionally, the Texas legislature last year passed a separate trigger law that bans abortion except in cases when the mother's life is in danger. The law, which defines life as beginning at fertilization, is set to go into effect later this summer.

During her traffic stop, Bottone said she was issued a $275 ticket for being a single occupant in an HOV lane. She said she's since retained legal counsel and plans to contest the ticket in a court hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, the department that issued Bottone's ticket, has not commented on the matter.

"You see this as a life. I see this as a life," Bottone said, referring to her unborn baby. "I don't understand why the two laws aren't speaking. You can't have your cake and eat it too."

Bottone, whose story was first reported by the Dallas Morning News, said the laws she is referring to are the Texas Transportation Code, which does not specify an unborn child as a person, and the state's laws banning abortion, which refer to life as beginning at conception.

Bottone described herself as "pro-women" in the abortion debate, saying, "If that woman feels she needs to make a decision on her body, then that’s her prerogative. I have no rights to tell any woman what to do with their bodies.”

After her story went viral, Bottone said it was not her intention to open a "can of worms," but added that she's glad her case has sparked a national discussion.

"There is a lot of ambiguity ... and that will have to be answered in some sort of fashion," she said, adding of lawmakers, "They really need to take the time to sit down and make sure that things are thought through when passing all these laws. It's a domino effect."

Mary Ziegler, a visiting professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School and author of Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present, said she sees the HOV case in Texas as the first of many such debates about the rights of fetuses now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

"This HOV lane case is really like the first example I've seen, but it's the tip of the iceberg. We're going to see a lot more of this," she said. "These laws are just beginning to go into effect."

In other examples, Ziegler said under some laws, fetuses could be included in the census count and as dependents on tax returns.

Just last week, Georgia's Department of Revenue announced it will recognize "any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" as "eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption," which totals $3,000.

The new tax guidance from state officials comes just two weeks after a federal appeals court ruled Georgia's so-called "heartbeat law," titled the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, could take effect immediately.

The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It also redefines "natural person" under Georgia law to mean "any human being including an unborn child" -- or an embryo or fetus at any stage of development.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too

Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
Plano, TX
Health
Plano, TX
Cars
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Cars
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Giving Birth#Hov#Abc News#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Cars
People

Beauty YouTuber Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Miscarriage Due to Abortion Ban

Weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Texas woman's heartbreaking story is shedding light on the very personal impact of abortion bans. Marlena Stell recently spoke to CNN about her "gut-wrenching" miscarriage and how she was forced to carry her dead fetus for two weeks after a doctor refused to provide medical intervention due to a Texas anti-abortion law.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Arrested on suspicion of abortion: The Nebraska case that proved women can’t safely communicate on Facebook

A teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges in Nebraska for allegedly inducing an abortion. Celeste Burgess, 18, and Jessica Burgess, 41, both face felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly procuring medication to stop a pregnancy — in other words, buying abortion pills — and disposing of the fetus after it was stillborn. They have both pleaded not guilty, meaning that, unless they strike a deal with the prosecution in the coming months, they will face trial.The idea that a teenager would end up facing criminal charges for terminating a pregnancy is jarring, but it’s been a possibility ever...
NEBRASKA STATE
Salon

Facebook turned over messages between teen and her mom to help police prosecute her for abortion

Motherboard revealed that Facebook turned over data to police so that they could prosecute a teenager for seeking an abortion. In states around the country, abortion has been banned, but in a few states, legislatures passed bills that allowed vigilantes to track down people who had abortions. What is problematic in this case, is that the incident happened in a state where abortion isn't illegal. However, it happened later in the pregnancy, which is against Nebraska's cut-off date.
NEBRASKA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy