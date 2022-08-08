Benford continues to gain opportunities

Pittsford, NY (WGR550) - When it comes to evaluating offenses against defenses in NFL training camps there’s always some give and take. When one side has a bad day, or even drill, that means the other side was on the positive side of things, and vice-versa.

Monday morning here at St. John Fisher University, the Bills defense definitely had the better day.

That was partly because they just played well, but also because the offense didn’t seem in sync and made their share of self-inflicted wounds.

Through most of practice, quarterback Josh Allen and the first-team offense couldn’t get on the same page, with several missed throws that seemed just a tick off, or catches that maybe should have been made but weren’t, to outright miscommunication leading to incompletions.

But with all of that comes positives for the defense that was dialed in and rallying to the ball, whether in the air or on the ground.

Benford keeps climbing

One of the more notable storylines over the last week or so has been cornerback Christian Benford’s rise up the apparent depth chart and opportunities he’s been getting.

That continued on Monday as the rookie from Villanova rotated with both third-year veteran Dane Jackson and first round pick Kaiir Elam with the first unit.

Benford rewarded his coaches’ faith in him with a huge pass breakup on wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins during 11-on-11.

Cam can

Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson missed his second straight practice with what head coach Sean McDermott described as “soreness.”

Former University at Buffalo product Cam Lewis saw most of the action in his spot.

Spencer getting ramped up

Right tackle Spencer Brown, who has mostly only taken part in individual position work, for the first time saw plenty of work against the defense in 11-on-11.

Bobby Hart pushing for spot

As the offensive line continues to move parts around, one player that keeps showing up at guard is Bobby Hart. He’s definitely making a push to make the final 53-man roster.

Hart was the frequent target of criticism from fans last year, especially in the preseason. But he played tackle then. He’s now mainly lining up at guard and appears to be much more comfortable in that role.

Ending strong

Even though the offense didn’t have the best day overall, Allen still led the unit down the field for a touchdown in the final 11-on-11 period, which included a couple nice completions to Jamison Crowder, and ended with a TD toss to Gabe Davis, who’s had a terrific camp from the start.

Araiza goes boom!

Both punters Matt Araiza and Matt Haack had a chance to boot the ball during the early punt-team portion of practice.

On the very first punt, the rookie Araiza boomed one that, by my math, unofficially flew 70-75 yards in the air and forced the return man to turn and sprint the other way.

Participation report

As mentioned, Taron Johnson did not participate with soreness. The same was true for wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir, each for the second day in a row.

Next up

The team will have Tuesday off before returning for their final two practices at St. John Fisher on Wednesday and Thursday, both 9:45 AM starts. Both are open to the public but tickets are required to attend.

