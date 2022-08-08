ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 150 critically-endangered vultures poisoned to death, many dismembered in southern Africa

At least 150 critically-endangered vultures were poisoned to death in separate incidents in Botswana and South Africa, conservationists said Friday, warning the killings pushed the birds closer to extinction. Vulture poisoning is not uncommon in wildlife-rich southern Africa, where they are targeted by poachers because they draw unwanted attention to their illegal activities.
Polio detected in New York City wastewater

Polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater, suggesting further circulation of the virus. The city's health department is urging pediatricians to immediately identify and schedule appointments for children who are behind on their polio immunizations. Elaine Quijano shares more details.
Pig skin protein gives sight back to 14 blind people – including three with perfect vision

Twenty people who were blind or on the verge of being so have had some or all of their sight restored thanks to a food industry byproduct – pig skin. Researchers from Linköping University and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB were able to give the group their vision back with a special corneal implant made from medical-grade collage from porcine skin, a purified food industry byproduct that's used in FDA-approved medical devices for treating glaucoma. The implant was given to those who suffer from diseased corneas, the outermost and transparent layer of the eye, an issue that affects millions of people worldwide.
CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes.
