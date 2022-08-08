Are Cowboys hinting that Michael Gallup will play sooner than later?

Michael Gallup didn’t have the best injury luck last season. He suffered a calf injury in Week 1 and didn’t return until Week 10. Then Gallup went down with a torn ACL in Week 17.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is expected to miss some time at the start of the season, but he may return sooner than people think.

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus and Bobby Belt discussed the Cowboys' wide receiver situation on Audacy's Love of the Star podcast.

“Stephen Jones, people you talk to, they’re not concerned about the wide receiver thing,” Broaddus said (3:30 in player above). "That’s a hint to me, Bobby, – and I need to do more research on this – that’s a hint to me that Michael Gallup is further along than maybe we all know.

“If Stephen Jones and others are saying ‘listen, you guys are overreacting to this wide receiver thing,’ then that tells me that they feel good enough about what Noah Brown’s been able to do,” he continued. “I think Noah Brown’s played really, really well in this camp.”

Broaddus also specifically mentioned KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert as young wide receivers that have impressed. Of course, the Cowboys also have tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard to help in the passing game.

“If that’s the confidence you have, that’s kinda telling me that maybe Michael Gallup is not gonna miss four games,” Broaddus said. “Maybe Michael Gallup misses one game, the Tampa game, and then we see him for Cincinnati.”

The former NFL scout said that he has to do more research on it, but that’s the sense he’s getting. The Cowboys may also look to pick up a wide receiver after the first or second round of cuts, but that may not be necessary.

“They’ve got this vibe that Gallup will be back sooner than later, that’s why they’re not worried.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram