kmmo.com
MARSHALL SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATIONS AND APPROVES NEW EMPLOYMENT
The Marshall School Board approved several resignations and employment during a closed session on Monday, August 8. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, the board accepted the resignations of:. -Lanie Vader, PN Secretary;. -Adam Viquesney, Benton Focus Room Para;. -Fallon Browder, School Nurse;. -Karen Salmeron, Spainhower Para;. -John Glassmaker,...
kmmo.com
KMMO OPEN SALES POSITION
KMMO is currently looking to fill an inside/outside sales position. Do you like to talk on the phone? Do you like to meet people? This position can be hourly or salary along with commission and a monthly opportunity for a bonus. You will have the opportunity to work with many area businesses. This is an exciting position and a chance to learn about our area.
kmmo.com
BILLY EUGENE HEATHER
Billy Eugene Heather, 87, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice or Golden Oaks Assisted Living. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
BRUCE L. THURMAN
Bruce L. Thurman, 73 of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Richmond, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Arrangements and services are pending and will be announced at a later time by Weiker Funeral Home of Slater.
kmmo.com
MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
kmmo.com
2022 MARKET OF PEN OF CHICKENS GRAND CHAMPION ANNOUNCED
The Missouri State Fair Market Pen of Chickens Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors have been announced. Blake Gates, of Cairo is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Market Pen of Chickens at the Missouri State Fair. Gates is a member of the Neighborly Community 4-H club. His prize-winning pen of chickens weighed an average of 6.1 pounds.
kmmo.com
BRIDGE PROJECT POSTPONED IN CARROLL COUNTY
One of the seven bridges which are part of a bridge rehabilitation project in Carroll County on U.S. Route 24 near Carrollton will begin Monday, August 15. A second bridge, which had been scheduled to being Monday, has been postponed. According to a news release, crews will narrow the Moss...
kmmo.com
RAIL MAINTENANCE TO CLOSE CARROLL COUNTY ROUTE 41
A route in Carroll County is scheduled to be closed due to maintenance. Rail maintenance is scheduled to close Route 41 in Carroll County between County Road 270 and County Road 280. A news release says a 48-hour closure is planned between Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 26. At...
kmmo.com
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
