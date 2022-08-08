ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The members of Echosmith talk revival of ‘Cool Kids’ and their new tour

By Sam Rubin
 5 days ago

California natives Sydney Sierota, Graham Sierota and Noah Sierota formed their band Echosmith back in 2009 and their hit song “Cool Kids” has garnered some new recognition on TikTok almost nine years later.

This indie pop band’s song has been revived from the early 2000’s by getting over a million videos made with their tune that is trending at the moment on the popular app. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Sierotas as they have released their latest single “Hang Around” last month.

The “Hang Around” tour will be happening this fall, with new songs and with a new fan base arising, the band is excited for this next step. “It feels more than coincidental,” Noah said, as their older music is coming back around just in time as they start to put out their new music and head out on tour.

The trio gave viewers a taste of their new single “Hang Around” during their interview.

Head to echosmith.com for more information and tickets for their “Hang Around” tour.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 8, 2022.

