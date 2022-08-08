Read full article on original website
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
Monroe Local News
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
wgxa.tv
Macon man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man armed with what looked like a machete led Bibb County Deputies on a chase right into an alligator-infested swamp. According to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot but he bolted straight for the woods, dropping his weapon during the chase.
wgxa.tv
First look: Renderings released for proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - We are getting a first look at what could become the Otis Redding Center for the Arts in downtown Macon, but the proposal is already facing opposition. First announced in March 2022, city leaders will get a first look at the Redding family's vision at...
Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
wgxa.tv
Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime
A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
wgxa.tv
'I can be petty, I can sue': Tenant seeks legal representation against Retreat at Ragan
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- For Resident Tapeeka Thompson the time for negotiations is over. She says for months she's been trying to get someone to help make her living conditions livable before she continues paying rent. "It should be consequences for y'all, for having people live in unlivable conditions and still...
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
WALB 10
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
wgxa.tv
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
wgxa.tv
Jones County High School stepping up security ahead of upcoming football season
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County High School are making some changes to security for the upcoming football season this year. Adding metal detectors to the entrances and barring outside food and drinks as well as bookbags from the stadium are a few of the extra measures they will be taking moving forward.
wgxa.tv
A book for every first grader: Mercer Coach Susie Gardner's '1, 2, 3, Team!'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University's Women's Basketball Head Coach Susie Gardner says that the community in Macon has given her so much in her 13 years in the city that it's time for her to give back. That's why she's giving a free copy of her book, '1, 2, 3, Team!', to every first-grader in Macon.
wgxa.tv
Man shot in East Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a scene where a man was shot on the corner of Maynard and Main St. in East Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to both legs and is not cooperating with investigators.
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
