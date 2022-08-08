Ryan Clark has had enough of Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo screaming at him

Ryan Clark appeared to have reached a boiling point with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo during Monday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN.

Things got heated between the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and veteran sports talk host during a debate about whether or not Cooper Kupp is on a Hall of Fame track after an incredible 2021 season.

At this point, Clark made a critical comment comparing the Hall of Fame vote to the way Russo votes for the Heisman Trophy.

This set Russo off, and as Clark continued talking, Russo loudly interjected to defend his Heisman voting credibility, which Clark did not appreciate.

“Stop screaming at me, bro,” Clark said. “That’s the last time.”

Russo even seemed a bit taken aback, but powered through his defense, saying, “I’m not.” He concluded that he has been voting for the Heisman since before Clark was born. (Clark is 42 and Russo’s radio career began in 1984, five years after Clark was born.)

Clark’s criticism of Russo’s Heisman voting stems from comments “Mad Dog” made last month when he said the Heisman Trophy should only be awarded to quarterbacks or running backs.

Clark was also not in studio with Russo, and instead was appearing on the segment via Zoom, so it’s understandable that maybe there were some frustrations with both trying to speak over one another.

On the other hand, this is kind of who Russo is — loud, irritating and bombastic — which makes for great entertainment, but can often be difficult to have a serious debate, as the clip above shows.

