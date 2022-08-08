Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
Some residents concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo crumbing
Some residents are concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo collapsing. An advocate for preserving historical buildings is making noise about the neglect of these antique buildings.
Efforts to save Great Northern Elevator enter a critical phase, next 48 hours are "crucial"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long 9-month battle for Tim Tielman and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo to save the Great Northern Elevator. The last of its kind still standing, anywhere, on the planet. "We're at an inflection point," Tielman said. After multiple court battles, accusations of...
Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen
Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Big Deal: Clarence New Build Sells for Over $6 million
A new residence in Clarence sold yesterday for $6,530,361.53 yesterday. The sale shatters the area’s previous record sale of $3 million for a residential property in Hamburg. The 7,000 sq.ft. home at 5439 Waterlefe Drive in the Spaulding Green subdivision off of Goodrich Road was built by Tesmer Builders. The buyer is hiding behind the STM 5439 LLC and is registered to a law office in the Brisbane Building.
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
Gov. Hochul announces $2.4 million housing development
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that $2.4 million has been allocated to Buffalo's East Side in an effort to create commercial space and 11 affordable homes.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor
A Niagara Falls man said he is trying to get back $22,000 from a contractor who never did the job he was hired to do
Buffalo health officials commemorate Jefferson Avenue Tops employees
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials at the Community Health Center of Buffalo presented employees at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue with a special plaque commemorating the bond the two formed following the May 14 mass shooting. Victim's family members and those who were at Tops when the shooting...
Amazon seeks $123M tax break for Western NY facility, faces opposition
Robert Creenan, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. (TNS) Two more watchdog organizations are urging the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to reject Amazon’s requested tax incentives for its Niagara distribution facility. Reinvent Albany and the American Economic Liberties Project have issued letters to the agency saying its proposed Payment...
Loose goats reported along I-190 in Grand Island
Total Traffic shared the report around 8 a.m.
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
