Amherst, NY

2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen

Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
buffalorising.com

Big Deal: Clarence New Build Sells for Over $6 million

A new residence in Clarence sold yesterday for $6,530,361.53 yesterday. The sale shatters the area’s previous record sale of $3 million for a residential property in Hamburg. The 7,000 sq.ft. home at 5439 Waterlefe Drive in the Spaulding Green subdivision off of Goodrich Road was built by Tesmer Builders. The buyer is hiding behind the STM 5439 LLC and is registered to a law office in the Brisbane Building.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo health officials commemorate Jefferson Avenue Tops employees

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Officials at the Community Health Center of Buffalo presented employees at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue with a special plaque commemorating the bond the two formed following the May 14 mass shooting. Victim's family members and those who were at Tops when the shooting...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

