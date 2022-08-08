ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Trump says White House doctor 'loved' looking at his 'strong and powerful' body

By Joe Hiti
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A57sw_0h9IQ2pD00

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, former President Donald Trump shared that former White House doctor Ronny Jackson "loved looking" at his body.

During his speech, Trump touched on numerous topics and shared his admiration for Jackson, who was watching from the audience.

"He was the White House doctor. He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he's a congressman," Trump said. "I said, 'which is the best if you had your choice?' and he sort of indicated doctor, because he loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful."

Trump then claimed that Jackson had told him during examinations that he was "the healthiest president that ever lived."

Before joining the White House as physician to the president in 2013, Jackson was a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. After leaving his position in 2018, he became a congressman for Texas in 2020.

Trump has made headlines as of late as he continues to tease a potential run for president in 2024. During a rally in Wisconsin on Friday night, he again hinted at potentially being on the ballot.

"This is the year we're going to take back the House, we're going to take back the Senate, and we're going to take back America," Trump said. "And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House; we're going to take it back."

But Trump is on record, having said last year that the only thing stopping him from running for president in 2024 would be a "bad call from a doctor."

In recent months, Jackson, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, has publicly praised the former president's health, saying he is in the top 10% of everyone his age.

Still, Trump is 76 years old, and while his supporters claim he is in tip-top shape, he is only three years younger than President Joe Biden, who is often criticized for his cognitive strength.

No matter their age, a majority of voters have shown that they would prefer candidates other than what was seen in 2020.

A NewsNation poll from last month found that 60% of voters and 30% of Democrats would prefer someone other than Biden, while 57% of voters and 26% of Republicans want someone other than Trump.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House Doctor#The U S Navy
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy