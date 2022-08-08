Trump says White House doctor 'loved' looking at his 'strong and powerful' body

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, former President Donald Trump shared that former White House doctor Ronny Jackson "loved looking" at his body.

During his speech, Trump touched on numerous topics and shared his admiration for Jackson, who was watching from the audience.

"He was the White House doctor. He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he's a congressman," Trump said. "I said, 'which is the best if you had your choice?' and he sort of indicated doctor, because he loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful."

Trump then claimed that Jackson had told him during examinations that he was "the healthiest president that ever lived."

Before joining the White House as physician to the president in 2013, Jackson was a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. After leaving his position in 2018, he became a congressman for Texas in 2020.

Trump has made headlines as of late as he continues to tease a potential run for president in 2024. During a rally in Wisconsin on Friday night, he again hinted at potentially being on the ballot.

"This is the year we're going to take back the House, we're going to take back the Senate, and we're going to take back America," Trump said. "And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House; we're going to take it back."

But Trump is on record, having said last year that the only thing stopping him from running for president in 2024 would be a "bad call from a doctor."

In recent months, Jackson, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, has publicly praised the former president's health, saying he is in the top 10% of everyone his age.

Still, Trump is 76 years old, and while his supporters claim he is in tip-top shape, he is only three years younger than President Joe Biden, who is often criticized for his cognitive strength.

No matter their age, a majority of voters have shown that they would prefer candidates other than what was seen in 2020.

A NewsNation poll from last month found that 60% of voters and 30% of Democrats would prefer someone other than Biden, while 57% of voters and 26% of Republicans want someone other than Trump.