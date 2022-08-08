Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK — Singer, rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj will be honored at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award.

MTV announced that Minaj would be getting the award in a news release and said that the artist would also perform live at the 2022 show for the first time in four years.

MTV described the Video Vanguard Award, saying that it “is presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.” Previous recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gilmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, told The Associated Press. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Minaj shared the news with a video posted to her Instagram page, teasing in the caption: “You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance,” which the accompanying video described as “a jaw-dropping career-spanning performance.”

Minaj, a 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner, is nominated “best hip-hop” this year as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Minaj plans to release her next single, “Super Freaky Girl” on Aug. 12.

There was no Video Vanguard Award given out in 2020 or 2021, and similarly there were none named from 2004-2005 or 2007-2010, Variety reported.

The VMAs are scheduled to air live on MTV on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. Other artists scheduled to perform at the awards show include Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At the Disco, Anitta and J Balvin.

