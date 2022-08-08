ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Dorm plans change for some Flagler College students after rooms flood at Ponce de Leon

By Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhekX_0h9IPjSs00

Hundreds of students will not be able to move into their assigned dorm rooms at Ponce Hall on Flagler College's campus due to a leak in the building.

"We had a number of sprinkler systems go off and flood a number of rooms," Beth Sweeny, director of community and government relations, confirmed with The Record Monday.

The incident occurred in the east wing of the Ponce Hall on or about July 4 due to two burst pipes while renovations were underway on the historic building, Sweeny said.

Budget discussions: St. Johns County residents could see their property tax bill increase

In other college news: Plans for First Coast Technical College satellite campus in Hastings move forward

The approximately 247 students impacted by the event have been reassigned housing in two other residence halls, in some cases converting what were single rooms in those buildings into doubles, or other arrangements.

Rooms in Ponce Hall's west wing are on schedule for move-in day beginning Aug. 19. Classes at Flagler College start Aug. 24.

The college estimates residential rooms in Ponce Hall's east wing will be offline for the 2022-23 year to allow for renovations from the leak and additional improvements.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Dorm plans change for some Flagler College students after rooms flood at Ponce de Leon

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hastings College#Ponce De Leon#Dorm#Flagler College#St Augustine Record
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

2K+
Followers
961
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy