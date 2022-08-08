ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Coast Guard recovers body of 21-year-old swimmer swept away shore at Lake Michigan beach

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

GRAND HAVEN (WWJ) -- The body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Michigan after he drowned at Grand Haven State Park.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a swimmer who was swept away from shore and beyond the swim buoys at the popular West Michigan beach.

Officers, joined by State Park Rangers, went into the water to try to save the man, identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan.

When personnel from Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Haven and Ottawa County Sheriff's Department responded to help, police said human chains were organized with first responders and volunteers, according to a news release.

The Coast Guard also dropped a rescue swimmer from a helicopter as part of multiple attempts to find and save the swimmer, but without success.

Mendez's body eventually was located by a Coast Guard helicopter at around 6 p.m.

Grand Haven State Park had posted a "red flag warning" on its Facebook page Sunday morning, alerting the public that strong currents were expected and swimming was not advised.

Officials said 28 people have died in Lake Michigan this year.

My Magic GR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
