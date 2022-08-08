NFL training camp 2022: Ravens activate J.K. Dobbins from PUP list, ACL tear that sidelined him in 2021
J.K. Dobbins vowed to be ready for Week 1. So far, so good.
The Baltimore Ravens activated the running back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday after he passed his physical from a torn ACL. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after sustaining the injury last August.
Dobbins refuted a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport in July stating that he "was no sure thing to make Week 1" and could be sidelined for multiple weeks to start the season. Dobbins tweeted in response to the report that he "damn sure" will be ready for the Ravens' season opener.
Per the Ravens, Dobbins will be eased into action at practice, starting with individual drills.
