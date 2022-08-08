ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Visit Nahant Beach Reservation this summer

Located on a spot of land only accessible through the City of Lynn, Nahant is an oasis just a stone’s throw from the City of Boston. Managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Nahant Beach Reservation is a family-friendly destination, replete with bright, clean sand and a gradual tidal retreat. As the sand is revealed, there is no drop off; people wading yards from shore are still only up to their knees.
NAHANT, MA
WCVB

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Boston, MA
City
Nahant, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

New operators of Edaville Family Theme Park states “you’ll be rewarded with the experience you have come to know and love over the last 75 years”

New operators at a southeastern Massachusetts theme park plans to bring more smiles and enjoyment in the coming months. An announcement on the new owners of Edaville was made this morning on social media. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner...
CARVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Hot#Parking Spaces#Vehicles#Out Of Control#Mdc
homenewshere.com

Take needed precautions during a heatwave

As we settle into the season known as “the dog days of summer,” this summer seems to be far warmer than usual. The temperatures of summer 2022 have really gone to the dogs, as historical weather data has proven that the Boston area has recently experienced one of the hottest and driest months on record.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street

After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Princess Day to Celebrate Diversity of Beauty at Roxbury Park

A park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood will be filled with 400 princesses and their families this weekend, as Princess Day celebrates diverse images of beauty to uplift children from all over New England. When Black and brown children search for images of princesses online, the photos that pop up rarely...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy