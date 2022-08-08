BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s a proud day on the south shore of Long Island. Massapequa Coast punched its ticket to the Little League World Series in the most legendary of ways: a 4-0, no-hit victory over mighty Toms River East of New Jersey to clinch the Metro Region in Bristol, Conn., on Friday night. They are the first Long Island team to go to the World Series since Rockville Centre in 1978. This is also the first time Massapequa Coast has ever reached Williamsport, Pa., in its 72-year history, a feat that has caught a great deal of attention around the country. Manager...

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO