Frederick County, MD

County
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?

WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
WTOP

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy

Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
Washington Examiner

DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied

Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Schools to Require Masks Again

Masks will be required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Monday, Aug. 15, the district announced Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students are set to return to classrooms on August 29. Masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

