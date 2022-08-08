Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Montgomery Co. certifies primary election results, door open for recount in county executive race
After Montgomery County’s Board of Elections certified results of the July 19 primary election, a close count between incumbent Democratic County Executive Marc Elrich and his challenger David Blair leaves open the possibility of a recount. With all 258 precincts reporting, the county election board certified their final count...
102 Uncounted Ballots Discovered in Montgomery County Could Affect Close Executive Primary
In a new twist in the already dramatic Montgomery County executive primary, 102 uncounted provisional ballots were identified during a precertification audit yesterday. The county’s Board of Elections announced the news in a press release. Earlier this week, incumbent, Marc Elrich declared a preemptive victory in the Democratic primary...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. Board of Elections delays certification of primary election results
The board of elections in Montgomery County, Maryland, will not be able to certify election results on Friday after finding more than 100 additional provisional ballots needing to be reviewed. In a statement released late Thursday night, Acting Election Director Alysoun McLaughlin said during a precertification audit that inspects a...
Frederick County Council President loses Primary race by one vote
Frederick County's sitting Council President, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, appears to have lost her bid for reelection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland county to decertify election and review ballot counting
Following discrepancies in a county council race, Frederick County decided to decertify its results from the primary last month and will rescan its ballots.
newsfromthestates.com
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
WTOP
Zoning protesters have a lot to say about the how the Prince George’s County council operates
A group of Bowie residents — who have long fought the Prince George’s County Council on zoning and land use issues — showed up in Largo Wednesday for a news conference and protest over changes to master plans that govern future land use decisions in the Maryland city.
Ballot discrepancy forces Frederick County to decertify Primary Election results
Frederick County is decertifying its 2022 Primary Election results. The move comes as officials were already preparing a recount of the County Council's District 3 results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
fox5dc.com
Riverdale Park officials call for Prince George's County to improve stormwater infrastructure
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Officials in Riverdale Park, Maryland are asking for infrastructure changes to stormwater management in Prince George's County to help better protect the area from flooding during heavy rainstorms, a problem the town dealt with twice during this week. In a letter to the Prince George’s County...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Staffing shortages, student safety at top of agenda in Howard County schools
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County has long been considered one of the top school public systems in Maryland, but it's not one without its challenges. While Michael Martirano may be considered the dean of Maryland school superintendents, he said there's still plenty to learn. "We are tending to...
Washington Examiner
DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied
Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
wypr.org
Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore
Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
Northeast Baltimore residents receive solutions to their flooding problem
For years, the flooding in Northeast Baltimore on 35th Street and Hillen Road has been a major problem for residents, and people say with recent storms it continues to be an issue.
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Schools to Require Masks Again
Masks will be required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Monday, Aug. 15, the district announced Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students are set to return to classrooms on August 29. Masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the...
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Comments / 0