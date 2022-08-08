ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

Sal's Shorts: PCO Dean Takes the Lead; Sarcoma Awareness Month

Too busy to keep up with current events at Salus University? Think again. Here’s the TLDR (too long; didn’t read) of some of the stories you may have missed from July. “Sal’s Shorts” provides clips of the University’s latest news and happenings. You can...
A Message From the President

At Salus University, you will help us change lives. As we carry out our mission of integrated healthcare through innovative education, research and clinical services, we continue to set the standard for health, education, and rehabilitation professionals, advancing the scope of practice and excellence across our academic programs, while setting a distinguished record of firsts.
American Heritage Donates $25,000 to Big Red Bus

Helping children has always been a key component of American Heritage Credit Union’s mission. And, now the financial institution is helping Salus University continue its work for children in need. The credit union has donated $25,000 to keep the University’s Big Red Bus (BRB) on the road. The BRB,...
