———— Louis Kah, Jr. is elated over finding a good spring on the east hill at Tawawa Lake grounds. The water has been piped down to the edge of the lake. At the meeting of council last evening, a curfew ordinance was introduced prohibiting children under the age of 16 years from being on the streets without their parents or some proper adult after 8 o’clock in the evening during the months of October to March and after 9 o’clock from March to October, under penalty of a fine not to exceed $5 to be assessed against the parents. The chief of the fire department is to announce the hours by 12 taps of the fire bell.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO