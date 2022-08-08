Read full article on original website
Early Voting Kicks Off Saturday In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Early voting kicks off on Saturday for the GOP primary and special election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Any registered voter in Chautauqua County is eligible to vote in the special election, where Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski are facing off.
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
Agriculture Celebrated At The Warren County Fair
WARREN, Pa. (Eire News Now) – The Warren County Fair is in full swing. A major aspect of the gathering, is to celebrate agriculture, and local kids who partake in raising animals for the annual 4-H show. We’re hearing from cow experts about why they like raising the livestock,...
Chautauqua Institution Holds Community Vigil Following Stabbing Of Salman Rushdie
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (Erie News Now) – Chautauqua Institution hosted a community vigil Friday evening at its Hall of Philosophy after a man attacked Salman Rushdie. Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck and chest and was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie where he underwent surgery, according to State Police.
Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
Author Attacked During On Stage Lecture At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — A world renowned author whose book lead to death threats from Iran in the 1980s was attacked with a knife as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday morning. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm...
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
Charity Baseball Game Raising Money For Warren Therapy Dog
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With mass school shooting plaguing headlines across the nation, local law enforcement in Warren County are trying to help relieve anxiety for students returning to class. To help, they are raising money to deploy a new therapy dog this fall. “There were some...
Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene Staff Train For Crisis Situations
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A training program to help the Chautauqua County Department Of Mental Hygiene better respond to crisis situations concluded this week. From July 29 to August 9, the department attended numerous training sessions to help better serve the Chautauqua community. Training sessions were completed...
Man Who Allegedly Perpetrated Attack At Chautauqua Institution Identified
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New Jersey resident has been identified as the man who allegedly stabbed a speaker at the Chautaqua Institution on Friday. 24-year-old Hadi Matar is in custody at the New York State Police barracks just outside of Jamestown after allegedly attacking Salman Rushdie, the author of novel “The Satanic Verses”, which previously drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s.
Ohio Residents Hospitalized Following Plane Crash In Chautauqua County
HARMONY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Ohio residents were taken to a regional medical center following a plane crash in southern Chautauqua County on Thursday night. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just after 11 p.m. in a wooded area near Baker Street Extension in the Town of Harmony.
Three Arrested In Jamestown Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents were arrested following a Wednesday afternoon drug raid. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 728 East 7th Street around 1 p.m. Inside the address, police allegedly recovered 11.3 grams of fentanyl, 57.5 grams of crack...
“Cents For St Susan’s” Collects Over $26,000 In This Year’s Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A months long campaign to raise money for Jamestown’s Saint Susan’s Center concluded today, raising over $26,000 dollars to help fund the soup kitchen. Kicking off earlier in the year, the “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign is one of their major...
Author Salman Rushdie Undergoing Surgery At UPMC Hamot After Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
Erie, PA (Erie News Now) – Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck and was...
Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
County Coroner Called To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Coroner was called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday evening. According to fire dispatch reports, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Three vehicles were involved...
Johnny Carson Honored In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new exhibit featuring famous television host Johnny Carson is coming to the National Comedy Center, along with a show to honor the late host. Comedian Pat Hazel, who is hosting and performing the show, spoke to us in an exclusive interview about...
Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
Mainly Quiet Weather Expected This Weekend
JAMESTOWN – High pressure moving across the area will provide for generally dry and comfortable weather this weekend. Rain chances will be in the forecast for much of next week. After some early morning fog early on Saturday, the rest of the day will feature mostly sunny skies. Temperatures...
