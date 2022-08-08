Read full article on original website
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach
Click here to read the full article. This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times. A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t...
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
A Working Horse Ranch With a Custom Modern Residence in Central Oregon Asks $19 Million
A 190-acre ranch in Central Oregon is on the market for $18.95 million. A 190-acre working horse ranch in Central Oregon that features top-notch equestrian facilities as well as a main residence custom built in 2011 has come to the market for $18.95 million. The property, called R&B Ranch, is...
Tahoe’s Sand Harbor is so crowded, it’s impossible to get into — unless you like Shakespeare
Sand Harbor isn't just a beach. It's also a stage for a 50-year-running theatrical event.
Eater
Majorly Anticipated Bird Rock Restaurant Reveals Menu Before September Opening
Expected to be a contender upon arrival, Paradisaea is hoping to bring destination dining to Bird Rock when it touches down on La Jolla Boulevard this September. At 4,500-square-feet, it’ll be the neighborhood’s largest restaurant to-date, and previously shared renderings of its remodeled historic building show a mid-century modern space decorated in warm, tropical hues that invoke the island habitat of the exotic birds of paradise that the restaurant is named for.
All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California
A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
Eater
Bringing a Mexican Perspective to Sushi and Japanese Cuisine, El Pez Is Opening in Barrio Logan
Enthusiastically embraced by the South Bay since its 2019 arrival in Imperial Beach, El Pez Kitchen is preparing to open a second location in Barrio Logan where it will be one of the anchors at Los Patios, a new mixed-use development of loft-style apartments and communal outdoor spaces that will also house a third branch of Café Madeleine.
6 Lesser-Known Wines to Drink This Summer, Courtesy of a Sommelier
This story is an exclusive sneak peek of Wondercade, the new newsletter from Neil Patrick Harris produced in partnership with InsideHook Studios. You can sign up — for free — to receive it right here. Okay so July is in the rearview and summer is ON. There is...
Introducing the Ultimate Oceanside Getaway in Paradise at the new Casa Las Olas, a Stunning 6-Bedroom Residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica
Sleeping up to 18 guests in a residence with unparalleled views and modern interior design, this luxe hideaway retreat provides a one-of-a-kind Costa Rican escape. PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the most incredible getaway in the serene paradise of Costa Rica, the newly unveiled custom-built Casa Las Olas residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, yet it’s just minutes away from the amenities and offerings at the Five-Star Resort. With 6,360 square-feet of air-conditioned living space and six bedrooms, Casa Las Olas can accommodate a multi-generational family or groups of friends travelling together. The perfect vacation home for those who enjoy communal gathering spaces, Casa Las Olas has a great room, chef’s kitchen, spacious outdoor entertainment area and spectacular 150-foot (45.72 metre) swimming pool overlooking the bay. Appealing to those with a keen eye for modern design, this home has numerous Instagram-worthy features, from its unique location to its many awe-inspiring interior design elements.
