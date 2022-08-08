Sleeping up to 18 guests in a residence with unparalleled views and modern interior design, this luxe hideaway retreat provides a one-of-a-kind Costa Rican escape. PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the most incredible getaway in the serene paradise of Costa Rica, the newly unveiled custom-built Casa Las Olas residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, yet it’s just minutes away from the amenities and offerings at the Five-Star Resort. With 6,360 square-feet of air-conditioned living space and six bedrooms, Casa Las Olas can accommodate a multi-generational family or groups of friends travelling together. The perfect vacation home for those who enjoy communal gathering spaces, Casa Las Olas has a great room, chef’s kitchen, spacious outdoor entertainment area and spectacular 150-foot (45.72 metre) swimming pool overlooking the bay. Appealing to those with a keen eye for modern design, this home has numerous Instagram-worthy features, from its unique location to its many awe-inspiring interior design elements.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO