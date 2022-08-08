ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach

Click here to read the full article. This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times. A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool

Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
TRAVEL
Eater

Majorly Anticipated Bird Rock Restaurant Reveals Menu Before September Opening

Expected to be a contender upon arrival, Paradisaea is hoping to bring destination dining to Bird Rock when it touches down on La Jolla Boulevard this September. At 4,500-square-feet, it’ll be the neighborhood’s largest restaurant to-date, and previously shared renderings of its remodeled historic building show a mid-century modern space decorated in warm, tropical hues that invoke the island habitat of the exotic birds of paradise that the restaurant is named for.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California

A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Introducing the Ultimate Oceanside Getaway in Paradise at the new Casa Las Olas, a Stunning 6-Bedroom Residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica

Sleeping up to 18 guests in a residence with unparalleled views and modern interior design, this luxe hideaway retreat provides a one-of-a-kind Costa Rican escape. PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the most incredible getaway in the serene paradise of Costa Rica, the newly unveiled custom-built Casa Las Olas residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, yet it’s just minutes away from the amenities and offerings at the Five-Star Resort. With 6,360 square-feet of air-conditioned living space and six bedrooms, Casa Las Olas can accommodate a multi-generational family or groups of friends travelling together. The perfect vacation home for those who enjoy communal gathering spaces, Casa Las Olas has a great room, chef’s kitchen, spacious outdoor entertainment area and spectacular 150-foot (45.72 metre) swimming pool overlooking the bay. Appealing to those with a keen eye for modern design, this home has numerous Instagram-worthy features, from its unique location to its many awe-inspiring interior design elements.
TRAVEL

