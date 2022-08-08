FHP asks for support in nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for support in a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser.
FHP is going head-to-head with 44 other state police agencies including the Kentucky State Police, who took home the 2023 “Best Looking Cruiser” title.
According to a report from the Courier Journal , the Kentucky State Police received 77,944 votes to take home the first place prize last year. The Ohio State Highway Patrol followed in second place with 65,529 votes. The Florida Highway Patrol did not make the top 10.
Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest begins Monday, Aug. 8, and continues through Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Voters can support FHP by following these steps:
- Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS
- Select “Florida” from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the page
- Click “Done”
Other state agencies participating in the annual contest include:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
According to FHP, the photo submitted this year was taken by a Trooper on the island community of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Troopers said the photo “showcases the unmatched views and natural scenery of the Sunshine State.”
The winner of the nationwide contest will receive the Best Looking Cruiser Award and will be featured on the cover of the AAST's "America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2023" Wall Calendar. Calendar sales benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
