Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
18-year-old from San Pedro charged with murder in shooting death of Monterey Park police officer
Two days after a man and a teenager were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Monterey Park police officer in Downey, police have made an additional arrest.
Kern County Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
Police Investigate Possible Link Between Smash-and-Grab and Street Takeover
Police investigated the smash-and-grab burglary of a Harvard Heights auto parts store that occurred early Saturday morning at the same time as a nearby street takeover to see if the two were related. Dispatchers received multiple calls at 2:41 a.m. of a smash-and-grab burglary at the AutoZone in the 1900...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing South LA Street
A man believed to be in his 50s was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Broadway at 101st Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Authorities Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found by a transient searching for recyclables in Costa Mesa. The man was identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner of Dana Point, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado. Authorities were awaiting toxicology reports to help determine the cause of death.
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location...
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area
A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer
The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death
A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
Man Found Dead in East Los Angeles Area
A man was found dead Thursday in the East Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity....
Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir
Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail
Carlos Delcid's arraignment on charges of murder, attempted robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm was delayed until Sept. 8.
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Authorities ID Suspect in Shooting of Arcadia Officer, 73-Year-Old Mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
