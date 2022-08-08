The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO