ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows hotel’s unsanitary conditions

By Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Maresca
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVz14_0h9IMP5F00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside a South Carolina resort now has more than 6 million views and nearly 35,000 comments.

The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to the Sea Mist Resort in Myrtle Beach.

“This was my gift to my friends, like it was horrible,” Bruce said. “The conditions there were just horrible. We were traumatized because we’ve never seen anything like that in our lives.”

When Bruce and her friends first arrived at the hotel, she said they were placed in the wrong room. After alerting hotel staff, she said they were placed in what the hotel’s management called “an upgrade.”

“It was mold from the ceiling to the floor from the bed, the carpet, the chairs,” Bruce said. “It was just everywhere. We were just in disbelief.”

That is when she took out her phone and started taking a video of what she saw. She said she went straight to the manager to show her the video, but the manager was not interested.

Lawsuit filed against hotel threatening to ban Native American customers

“[The manager] told me she didn’t want to see the video,” Bruce said. “She said ‘I believe you. I don’t want to see it.’”

That is when Bruce decided to post the video on TikTok. Bruce said she wanted the public to know what the hotel was like before they paid more than $300 a night like she did.

“I did not expect [the video] to blow up,” Bruce said. “I was just like, ‘This is unbelievable. Nobody’s gonna believe me if I don’t have something to document this.’ … I don’t care what you paid. If you paid $1 or $10, nobody should have to stay in those type of standards.”

It did not take long for the hotel’s corporate office to find the post. Bruce said the hotel asked her to remove the video and offered her a refund, a three-day stay in the resort’s penthouse, free breakfast and tickets to the aquarium.

Bruce initially told hotel staff members that she would consider the offer. When she returned to the hotel management the next day, she said she wanted to speak to corporate first. That’s when the staff told her that the offer of a refund and gifts was no longer on the table.

How to check your Airbnb, Vrbo for hidden cameras

“[The manager] told me that I will not be getting a refund and [any] of the things that they were going to provide in that offer if I removed the TikTok,” Bruce said. “It was being rescinded and I would not be receiving it.”

After the TikTok gained popularity, the Sea Mist Resort posted a statement on its Facebook page:

“We are aware of the viral TikTok video depicting a room with mold. We’d like to take this opportunity to give you more details. This unit is managed by Sea Mist but not owned by Sea Mist. The unit was on maintenance block to be treated for mold, which is a regular issue at EVERY resort in a humid climate. The unit was released in error and the guest was moved to a newly renovated unit that she then occupied for her two nights. In addition to the upgrade, the guest was offered compensation that she declined. While we do have rooms around the property that are blocked due to various maintenance issues, this was an isolated incident and we have hundreds of newly renovated rooms for all your vacation needs.”

Sea Mist has since deleted the post.

Bruce said all she wanted from her TikTok was to make people aware. “People need to realize that this company does not care about the health of the people that it provides services for.”

Nexstar’s WBTW has reached out to Sea Mist Resort for comment but did not hear back as of publishing time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Hotel Management#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Native American
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach

Whether you're craving a whirlwind of historic buildings and cultural hot spots, or a scenic and peaceful drive by the amazing coast, the road trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach has you covered. So, buckle up and get ready for an epic adventure in several amazing states!. The 900-mile road...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
foxwilmington.com

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy