ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

By Christine Samra
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOsri_0h9IMMgI00

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months.

Ye/West, who lives in Hidden Hills, mocked the split with a fake New York Times front page reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Some changes as Richmond County kids head back to school

At the bottom, in very small print, there’s a sentence that fires shots at the Yeezy designer’s former friend, rapper Kid Cudi.

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” the line read. This referred to when Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami after fans threw things at him.

The “Donda” rapper and his reality star ex are currently in divorce proceedings. Ye lost the fifth lawyer on the case days ago, according to TMZ .

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Kim And Kanye#Music Festival#New York Times#Tmz#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJBF

Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Peach Orchard Road reopened following crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Units are currently investigating an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road at Woodside Drive. All Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road were blocked for a time, Friday morning. No further information available for release at this time.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy