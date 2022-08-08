ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

‘Field of Dreams’ site closes to prepare for MLB’s Cubs vs. Reds game

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku2Oi_0h9IM8PN00

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville is now closed to tourists as crews prepare for a majorly busy week.

Thursday, Major League Baseball brings the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds to the storied location. The game won’t be played on the field from the movie, but instead on a diamond specially built by the MLB adjacent to the field.

What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska. Again.

Last summer, the first MLB game at the site featured a spectacle involving stars from the original 1989 movie, like Kevin Costner. The game itself was a showstopper between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees that ended in a walk-off homerun, giving the White Sox a 9-8 victory.

The game was MLB’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years , attracting more than 5.9 million viewers.

Tickets are sold out for this year’s game. Fox is broadcasting the game nationally, with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m.

A minor league match-up between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits is being played at the site Tuesday. It is also a sell-out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Ames PD release name of ISU student found dead in apartment

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has released the name of the Iowa State University student who was found dead at an apartment complex. Emma Timmer, 20, of Ames has been identified as the student who was found dead at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments on Wednesday. According to the police department, Emma lived […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Fareway buying Bondurant grocery store from Powerball winners

BONDURANT, Iowa – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway. The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023. Mary Lohse bought the […]
BONDURANT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
State
Nebraska State
Yardbarker

Baseball fans react to Harry Caray hologram

Fans share their thoughts on the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dream’s Game. MLB’s Field of Dreams Game took place on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The Cubs quickly took the lead with a 3-run first inning and never relinquished it. Drew Smyly pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in a solid team victory for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds

Major League Baseball on Thursday returned to Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic movie "Field of Dreams," for the Field of Dreams Game. Last year's matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox featured a host of magical moments. Thursday night's game was no different, as the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
WHO 13

Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Popculture

MLB Field of Dreams Game Reportedly Not Returning in 2023

The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game will take place on Thursday night. And while the event is special for MLB and its fans, it looks like it won't be back for the 2023 season. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas spoke to the Des Moines Register and talked about the Field of Dreams movie site, an area he purchased with his partners. He told the outlet that the Field of Dreams Game will not be played next year due to construction on the youth complex that Thomas' company is building, which starts later this year.
DYERSVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Cubs sold to private equity firm

DES MOINES, Iowa — After feeling pressure from Major League Baseball the Endeavor Group has sold the Iowa Cubs. For the second time in eight months, the Iowa Cubs have new owners. They were sold along with nine other minor league baseball teams to Silver Lake Partners. Endeavor came under pressure from the MLB Players […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Major League Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#The White Sox#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

WATCH: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday when […]
WACO, TX
FOX Sports

Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Kansas City Royals Pay Tribute To Vin Scully Before Facing Dodgers

The Kansas City Royals became the latest team to pay their respects to the late Vin Scully with a tribute video prior to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre then presented Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with a bouquet of blue...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WHO 13

Man dies in Boone County tractor rollover accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover accident in Boone County. A 911 call came in just after 10:00 a.m. about a man who was trapped under a tractor at a property in the 500 block of Juniper Avenue in rural Pilot Mound, said Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy