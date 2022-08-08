ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola seeks input from residents for Annual Satisfaction Survey

By Christopher Lugo
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — How satisfied are you to live in the City of Pensacola ? The city wants to know, sending out its Annual Satisfaction Survey. The city is encouraging all residents to participate and let their voices be heard.

The survey asks residents about their satisfaction with a variety of city services and facilities, including street lights, sidewalks, neighborhood safety and more, also prompting participants to rank their top priorities for the City of Pensacola. The survey also asks residents whether they would recommend living in the City of Pensacola to family and friends, which is designed to measure customer experience and loyalty.

“We always welcome feedback from the residents of our city, and this survey provides a great opportunity for citizens to give input on how we can continually work toward improving Pensacola,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “We conduct this survey annually with the goal of learning how we can provide greater service to the community, and I highly encourage all residents to provide input so we can better understand your priorities for the city.”

City residents are asked to complete the survey online or by phone at 850-495-2666 by Friday, Sept. 9. Residents should also receive a postcard in the mail prompting them to complete their survey.

The annual survey is being conducted by the University of West Florida Haas Center . All data obtained from participants will be kept confidential and will only be reported in an aggregate format, by reporting only combined results and never reporting individual ones.

There are two ways to take the survey, online , or by phone at 850-495-2666, Monday through Friday, between 8-5 p.m.

Only residents within the City of Pensacola limits may complete the survey. Responses will be used to help the city balance priorities and improve service to maintain a high quality of life for Pensacola residents.

