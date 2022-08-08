Trump’s History Of Disrespecting Veterans

Related
'Fox & Friends' Slaps Down Rep. Steve Scalise For Bashing 'Rogue' FBI Agents
"Whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue?" host Steve Doocy asked.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
House GOP Defends Trump, Saying Maybe Government Secrets Weren't So Secret
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee held a chaotic press conference Friday in which they deflected from the possibility that former President Donald Trump put U.S. national security at risk by keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. The Republicans offered mixed messaging, but ultimately cast doubt on the FBI’s...
National Archives Calls Out Trump's False Accusation That Obama Snatched Documents
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has called out Donald Trump over his repeated false accusations that former President Barack Obama grabbed 30 million pages of documents when he left the White House. In posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump has relentlessly attacked the lack of...
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train
The longtime Trump opponent urged voters not to get caught in the "wreckage" after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago turned up top secret documents.
Sen. Tim Kaine Lays Out Importance Of Nuclear Docs FBI Reportedly Sought In Mar-A-Lago
“There’s nothing more classified than materials related to the U.S. nuclear program," the senator explained.
Jan. 6 Committee To Interview Trump National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will reportedly hear on Friday from Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien as lawmakers continue to piece together the ex-president’s actions around the Capitol riot and discussions within his Cabinet to remove him from office.
5 Years Later, The Hunt For White Supremacists Who Terrorized Charlottesville Continues
“We do not forgive,” a group of anti-fascists declared while announcing a new project to identify every attendee of the infamous rally. “We do not forget.”
Tulsi Gabbard Fills In For Host Tucker Carlson On Fox News
Once a Democratic presidential hopeful, the former Hawaii representative is now filling the shoes of the right-wing pundit.
DHS Watchdog Scrapped Draft Report Of Deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 Texts
Staff and lawyers at the watchdog agency approved draft language critical of the Secret Service that never made it into the final report to Congress.
An Emotional John Fetterman Returns To Campaign Trail With Raucous Rally
“Tonight for me, it's about being grateful,” the U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania said at his first campaign rally since a stroke in May.
