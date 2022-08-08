COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO