Boulder County proposes wildfire mitigation tax
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire is here to stay in Colorado. It's a natural part of the environment. But, as the fire season extends year-round, a Boulder County commissioner said they need to be doing more to make wildfires easier to put out and protect homes from burning. A...
CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics
COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
Emergency Rental Assistance funds will run out at the end of September, but the need is still there
COLORADO, USA — States received historic amounts of federal money to help with the COVID-19 crisis, and a lot of that funding will run out this fall, like the money for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Coloradans can still apply, but come September 30 that money will be gone.
Colorado health care employers, community colleges create pathways for underserved students
DENVER — Colorado health care employer DaVita teamed up with other major health care employers in the state and local community colleges to create an equitable career pathway for underserved students. The Colorado Health Careers Collaborative Academy is a six-week program that introduces young adults ages 16-24 to various...
Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
Want a measure on the ballot in Colorado? Prepare to pay up.
DENVER — Every ballot initiative that could still make the Colorado ballot this year paid companies collecting signatures, an indication that the process designed to allow voters a direct say in lawmaking requires deep pockets to achieve. "It has just come to a place where you can't get on...
Cost of new car ownership soars past $10K, AAA finds
DENVER — The annual cost to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 is up more than 10% over last year, according to new analysis from AAA. AAA's Your Driving Costs report found that the average yearly cost to own and operate a new vehicle is $10,728, or $894 a month, in 2022.
Cost-free farmers market often helps those ineligible for other resources
DENVER, Colorado — One community leader felt the need to help people that she felt were left in the 'gray area' - those that do not qualify for SNAP benefits but still cannot afford a full grocery bill. Andrea Loudd started Andrea's No Cost Farmers Market off of 8th...
Denver has its last 8 p.m. sunset until May 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 8:01 p.m. sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, May 7, 2023.
Independent team will monitor any time Aurora Fire uses chemical sedative
AURORA, Colo. — Every time Aurora paramedics use a sedative, an independent team will review what happened. That's part of a court ordered settlement after the death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old died after police put him in a carotid hold, and paramedics gave him the sedative ketamine. Now,...
How much did Denver's former VA hospital sell for?
DENVER — Auction bids for the old VA hospital property closed Tuesday. The property, which is just over eight acres in east Denver's Hale neighborhood, was put up for auction on June 20. The highest bid submitted for the property was $41.25 million, according to the GSA's website. >Video...
LoDo bar owners look for solutions to rising violence
DENVER — Violence in LoDo has been on the rise and while police are looking for solutions, so are bar owners. A Rockies day-game means Chris Fuselier's business, Blake Street Tavern, is filled with baseball fans. But, he said at night, he's seen about a 25% decrease in post-game business.
US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections
BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide whether protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding...
Youth create anti-violence billboard in Westwood
DENVER — Young people in southwest Denver have created a billboard to address the gun violence in their community. According to Denver Police, Westwood accounted for 49% of all shootings in city limits in 2020 and 26% of all murders. The billboard is positioned in the heart of Westwood off of Federal, between Alaska and Virginia.
Denver gives final approval to catalytic converter sale reporting system
DENVER — Denver City Council unanimously passed on final reading a bill intended to work in conjunction with state legislation targeting catalytic converter theft. Anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop in Denver, the shop owner must now provide the city with the seller’s identification — including a car license plate and ID — within one business day.
New towing law takes effect in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
50 things to do in Colorado this August weekend
COLORADO, USA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado and Broncos football is back this second weekend of August. There are outdoor celebrations in Wheat Ridge, Hugo, Lamar, La Veta, Keenesburg, Strasburg, Durango, Buena Vista, Denver, Cripple Creek, Telluride, Vail, Craig and more. From festivals and fairs...
Omicron boosters soon to arrive in Colorado, expert says
COLORADO, USA — The emergence of new COVID-19 omicron subvariants has prompted US regulators to pressure vaccine manufacturers to change their omicron booster shots. This fall, vaccine makers are expected to add protection against omicron's newer relatives following the request from US regulators in late June. “The new variants...
Colorado gets two new search and rescue helicopters
AURORA, Colo. — A new bird recently joined the flock of the Colorado Army National Guard at Buckley Space Force Base. “It’s been here a week," said Col. William Gentle, showing off the shiny aircraft inside a hangar. “It even has the new helicopter smell.”. The UH-72B...
Whistleblower protected by state law is also limited by it
DENVER — Whistleblower laws in Colorado have changed because of COVID. In the last two years, lawmakers gave public employees more protection to blow the whistle on workplace health and safety concerns. But a case that started during COVID has revealed that workers who speak up may be protected...
