ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise

It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Naval Academy IDs midshipman who died Saturday

The U.S. Naval Academy identified the midshipman who died over the weekend in Chile during a study abroad program. Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was hiking on Saturday morning with a Chilean Naval Academy student near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla when he reportedly slipped. Chilean authorities found him dead Sunday morning in the waterfall’s lagoon.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
nationalinterest.org

The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Wood
UPI News

U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale

July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale. "To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Saturday.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Army vet sentenced for $2 million Fort Hood gear theft

This story was originally published in The New York Post and shared via a content agreement with Military Times. An Army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from a Texas army base was sentenced to 18 months in prison last Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the Army.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay

With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Defense
Reuters

U.S. Navy boosts aspiration for large unmanned fleet

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy sees its future fleet comprised of more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships hoping technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Space.com

US Space Force tests robot dogs to patrol Cape Canaveral

Mankind's new best friend is coming to the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force has conducted a demonstration using dog-like quadruped unmanned ground vehicles (Q-UGVs) for security patrols and other repetitive tasks. The demonstration used at least two Vision 60 Q-UGVs, or "robot dogs," built by Ghost Robotics and took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on July 27 and 28.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force grounds most F-35 fighter jets

Most U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II fighter jets were grounded on Friday over concerns about a potential problem with their ejection seats. Military officials discovered a potential problem with the Martin-Baker ejection seats featured on the Air Force’s F-35A fighter jets. Alexi Worley, a spokesperson for the Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly. The service has a wide variety of offensive and defensive missile capabilities, but also a need to tie into space sensors and non-Army organic sensors that can see at much farther ranges to cue these missile systems, Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space, said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. His office will conduct what it to become an annual integrated fires test campaign.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System

Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
MILITARY
Defense One

The U.S. Army Is Hunting For More Soldier-Connected Tech

The Army wants a small business to supply tech that can support and integrate everything from sensors to 5G and augmented reality headsets, in an effort to “optimize the ground soldier’s ability to shoot, move, and communicate”. The Ground Soldier Technology Workflow, Integration, and eXperience—or GS-TWIX—is an effort...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Army’s New Next Generation Squad Weapon Program to Launch ARC’s Weapons Intelligence Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC), a technology and data company serving national security and public safety customers, announced today their Internet-of-Things (IoT) full-stack technology will be introduced in the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program of record, in partnership with Sig Sauer. For the first time in 65 years, the U.S. Army’s initiative will replace its individual rifles, squad machine guns, fire control system, and ammunition, helping to modernize and better equip the warfighters of tomorrow. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005280/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy