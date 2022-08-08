Read full article on original website
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
MilitaryTimes
Naval Academy IDs midshipman who died Saturday
The U.S. Naval Academy identified the midshipman who died over the weekend in Chile during a study abroad program. Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was hiking on Saturday morning with a Chilean Naval Academy student near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla when he reportedly slipped. Chilean authorities found him dead Sunday morning in the waterfall’s lagoon.
nationalinterest.org
The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut
The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
Army Annual Training for Reserve and National Guard Soldiers (10–17 Days)
Army Anual Training is also known as AT for short. In my five years in the Army Reserves, this was my first experience going out on a WAREX (war exercise as an NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer).
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale. "To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Saturday.
MilitaryTimes
Army vet sentenced for $2 million Fort Hood gear theft
This story was originally published in The New York Post and shared via a content agreement with Military Times. An Army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from a Texas army base was sentenced to 18 months in prison last Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the Army.
MilitaryTimes
Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay
With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
MilitaryTimes
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
U.S. Navy boosts aspiration for large unmanned fleet
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy sees its future fleet comprised of more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships hoping technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released Tuesday.
US Space Force tests robot dogs to patrol Cape Canaveral
Mankind's new best friend is coming to the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force has conducted a demonstration using dog-like quadruped unmanned ground vehicles (Q-UGVs) for security patrols and other repetitive tasks. The demonstration used at least two Vision 60 Q-UGVs, or "robot dogs," built by Ghost Robotics and took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on July 27 and 28.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force grounds most F-35 fighter jets
Most U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II fighter jets were grounded on Friday over concerns about a potential problem with their ejection seats. Military officials discovered a potential problem with the Martin-Baker ejection seats featured on the Air Force’s F-35A fighter jets. Alexi Worley, a spokesperson for the Air...
MilitaryTimes
Marines pause amphibious combat vehicle waterborne operations following rollover in California high surf
Following a high surf incident at Camp Pendleton, California, which saw one amphibious combat vehicle roll over and another become disabled during training, the Marine Corps has suspended all waterborne operations for the new platform as it awaits the results of an investigation. Marines aboard the two ACVs were able...
MilitaryTimes
US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly. The service has a wide variety of offensive and defensive missile capabilities, but also a need to tie into space sensors and non-Army organic sensors that can see at much farther ranges to cue these missile systems, Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space, said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. His office will conduct what it to become an annual integrated fires test campaign.
The US Air Force grounds its F-35s over concerns with the ejection seats
The problem pertains to the explosive cartridges inside ejection seats. The Navy and Marine Corps also sidelined some of their fixed-wing aircraft. The seats’ manufacturer is claiming only F-35s are affected. Back in December of 2021, we reported that the U.S. military stated it would soon be required to...
nationalinterest.org
Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System
Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
The Navy’s new robotic minesweeper is ready to sniff out explosives at sea
A training scenario in Guam in 2015. US Navy / Kori MelvinIt's cleared for deployment.
natureworldnews.com
Thunderstorm Allegedly Kills U.S. Army Soldiers During a Military Training in Georgia
Two U.S. Army soldiers were reportedly killed, while three others were injured in Georgia on Tuesday, August 9, due to an apparent "weather-related incident," according to local authorities. It occurred during a military training at Yonah Mountain, which is situated around 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of the city of...
Defense One
The U.S. Army Is Hunting For More Soldier-Connected Tech
The Army wants a small business to supply tech that can support and integrate everything from sensors to 5G and augmented reality headsets, in an effort to “optimize the ground soldier’s ability to shoot, move, and communicate”. The Ground Soldier Technology Workflow, Integration, and eXperience—or GS-TWIX—is an effort...
Army’s New Next Generation Squad Weapon Program to Launch ARC’s Weapons Intelligence Platform
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC), a technology and data company serving national security and public safety customers, announced today their Internet-of-Things (IoT) full-stack technology will be introduced in the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program of record, in partnership with Sig Sauer. For the first time in 65 years, the U.S. Army’s initiative will replace its individual rifles, squad machine guns, fire control system, and ammunition, helping to modernize and better equip the warfighters of tomorrow. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005280/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
