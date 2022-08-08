Read full article on original website
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Dua Lipa Sets Intimate Theater Show In Melbourne
Click here to read the full article. When Dua Lipa makes the long haul to Australia later this year, she’ll warm up with a special, one-off theater show. Announced Thursday (Aug. 11), the English pop superstar will stop by Melbourne’s Palais Theatre for a date ahead of her national arena trek. This is no ordinary gig, and Lipa is no ordinary singer. The venue in St Kilda, south Melbourne has a capacity of 2,800, a room the Brit can fill many times over in these parts. An Exclusive Evening With Dua Lipa – The Melbourne Theatre Show is presented by The Victorian Government, Live...
Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Click here to read the full article. Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana. Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen Festival: NYC, to be staged in Central Park.For its 10th anniversary edition, Global Citizen expands its...
Girls’ Generation Reflect on ‘Forever 1’ Comeback Album, 15 Years Together & K-Pop Growth
Click here to read the full article. Girls’ Generation reuniting for their 15th anniversary is a triumph for the K-pop icons, while working as the latest entry in a longevity playbook for pop groups worldwide. Following the girl group’s 2017 album Holiday Night, the eight members set off on paths that typically signal a group’s end. Members Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona decided to stay with the act’s longtime label, SM Entertainment. At the same time, Tiffany Young, Sooyoung, and Seohyun departed to separate new managements, though with the condition that Girls’ Generation would stay together under SM. From acting and...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
BTS’ J-Hope ‘So Grateful’ That Fans Have Embraced His Solo ‘Jack in the Box’ Album
Click here to read the full article. Though he probably needn’t have worried since ARMY are legendarily loyal, in a new interview with NME BTS‘ J-Hope expresses his gratitude to all the fans who’ve heartily embraced his solo album, Jack in the Box. “I was a bit worried at first, because Jack In The Box album contains my story and what I really wanted to do,” he told the magazine. “There were so many people that actually listened and reacted to my music and my genuine stories, so I’m grateful for that. I realized there are so many people who would listen...
Paulo Londra & Ed Sheeran Cement Their Bromance in ‘Noche De Novela’: Watch
On his unstoppable comeback streak, Paulo Londra has reeled in Ed Sheeran for his new single “Noche de Novela,” out Thursday (Aug.11) via Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra. The infectious bilingual track marks Londra and Sheeran’s second collaborative effort following their 2019 team-up “Nothing on You,” part of Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album. “What can I say, recording with Ed once again is a privilege, I admire him a lot!” the Argentine artist said in a statement. “During the whole recording I was very excited and grateful and whenever I can I try to tell him how much I admire him. I...
Billboard Explains: How Beyoncé Arrived at ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé‘s Renaissance has dominated the world unlike any other album this year. The music icon’s seventh solo studio album debuted atop the Billboard 200 — her seventh in a row to do so — to wide acclaim, with the year’s largest first-week sales total for a woman. The set’s lead single, the ’90s house-meets-NOLA-bounce track “Break My Soul,” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its seventh week on the chart, becoming Beyoncé’s first solo single to reach the summit since “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” 14 years ago. With a career that spans 25 years and counting,...
First Stream Latin: New Music From Maluma & Anitta, Santa Fe Klan, Danny Felix & More
First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Anitta & Maluma, “El Que Espera” (Warner Records) Leave it to Anitta and Maluma to heat up an already sweltering Friday. The pair team up here for “El Que Espera,” an ultra sensual reggaetón track which marks their first collaboration. The song’s video, directed by Mike Ho and shot in Ibiza, is just as steamy. It finds the Brazilian star and Colombian hitmaker getting up close and personal on the set of their film, where they play the leading...
Jonny Hawkins Explains How Nothing More’s ‘Spirits’ Explores People’s ‘Shadow Side’
Jonny Hawkins, the 35-year-old vocalist-percussionist of hard-rock band Nothing More, has been on the road since graduating high school. Despite being a touring veteran, he was caught off-guard when he visited artist-producer Sahaj Ticotin in Fort Wayne, Ind., to work on vocals for Nothing More’s Spirits album (Better Noise Music, Oct. 14). The economical Airbnb Hawkins had booked was even more bare bones than its picture had illustrated. “I swear, this Airbnb was like a honey pot for some serial killer,” he recalls. “It felt very soulless. And the description on the advertisement was ‘Out-of-towners only.’” For security, Hawkins stashed the...
Maluma Set for Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami
Click here to read the full article. Maluma is confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month. The Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will be launching his new record label, Royalty Records, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures, and branding releases. The Latin global superstar will also participate in one of the various superstar panels taking place during the week. Maluma joins the star-studded lineup that already includes Romeo Santos, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Chayanne, Ivy...
Stage Collapse at Spain’s Medusa Festival Leaves 1 Dead, Dozens Injured
One person was killed and dozens were injured after a stage collapsed during a dance music festival near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday morning (Aug. 13). Emergency officials in the Valencia region said a “strong gust of wind” in the town of Cullera damaged a portion of the main stage at the Medusa Festival at around 4 a.m. local time, the Associated Press reports. Approximately 40 festival-goers were taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries. The multi-day music event featured sets by David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, and others. About 50,000 people were in attendance when the horrific incident took place. “We...
She & Him Deliver Breezy ‘Back to School’ Song for New ‘Peanuts’ Special ‘Lucy’s School’: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. Say goodbye to summer and hello to back-to-school season with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of the squad in the upcoming Apple TV+ Peanuts special Lucy’s School. For Lucy’s School, She & Him — the musical duo of singer/actress Zooey Deschanel and singer/songwriter M. Ward — created a lighthearted new track for the special to help relieve those end-of-summer jitters. “Back to school, back to books, learn in style/ Back to finding my seat on the bus/ Back to science, back to math I may not know yet/ But I’m learning every day...
Olivia Newton-John to Receive State Memorial Service In Australia
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s life and incredible career will be remembered with a state memorial service in Victoria. Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed those plans Thursday (Aug. 11), just days after the superstar singer and actor died at the age of 73. “I’m so pleased that Olivia Newtown John’s family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service,” Andrews writes on social media. “We’re working with Olivia’s family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral – fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life.” I'm so pleased...
M.I.A. & Her Robot Alter Ego Are Living Their Best Life in Unsettling ‘Popular’ Video: Watch
M.I.A. released her new single “Popular” on Friday (Aug. 12) along with an unsettling music video. In the clip, the British rapper takes on the training of “M.A.I,” her ultra-hip cyborg look-alike, to become an artificially intelligent influencer. Dressed in matching pale yellow bucket hats and green-and-black patterned shirts, M.I.A. teaches the robot to flip her hair, mimic her swaggering attitude and gain endless validation on the Internet, all while she sing-raps, “Yeah, love me like I love me, love me/ Suddenly it’s about me, ’bout me/ Now you wanna be around me, ’round me/ ‘Cause I love myself, I’m livin’...
YG Raises Eyebrows With Brittany Renner Baby Bump on New ‘Toxic’ Cover Art
Is YG expanding his family? Well, he’s at least expanding his catalog. On Thursday (Aug. 11), the “Big Bank” rapper took to Instagram to share a variation of the artwork for his new single “Toxic,” which is due out overnight. The new single cover features YG kneeling and kissing the pregnant stomach of social media influencer Brittany Renner. In the caption for the revamped artwork, YG tagged Renner’s Instagram account and wrote “aye, you toxic!” Renner responded with a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Story with the comment “you’re the father @YG,” which the rapper shared to his own IG....
Jack Harlow Talks His Dream Collaboration & Early Mixtapes on ‘TODAY’: Watch
Jack Harlow is the latest musician to visit TODAY‘s Citi Concert Series. He appeared on the morning show Friday (Aug. 12) to perform a few of his hits and discuss his career before he made it big, how his parents inspired him to go all in on music and who his one dream collaboration is. The 24-year-old rapper credited his mother several times for being the one to introduce him to rap music, and encouraged him to pursue his dreams within the genre. “She was always pushing me to put the time in. One of the biggest things she told me...
Nicki Minaj Releases ‘Queen Radio’ Merch on Amazon: Shop the Limited Collection
Attention Barbz! Nicki Minaj dropped a limited collection of merch on Thursday (Aug. 11) to coincide with the long-awaited return of her popular radio show. The unisex merch, available exclusively at Amazon’s Queen Radio storefront, consists of a black T-shirt ($35) and black hoodie ($60) featuring a colorful illustration of Minaj on the front sporting pink hair with a pop of turquoise. Both pieces are available in sizes ranging from S-XXL, while supplies last. Queen Radio will make its return on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT via Amazon’s Amp app. The rapper announced her partnership with Amazon and the return...
Pro Tips On How To Join the Recording Academy From Six Membership Managers
Over the last several years, the Recording Academy has increased its efforts to make its membership more inclusive. In 2018, the Academy switched to a community-driven model that introduced a peer-review process requiring two professional recommendations. And in 2019, the organization’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion released a report that found the Academy could improve its outreach to underrepresented communities. That same year, the Academy announced its aim to double female voters by 2025 — it is 60% to that goal. “All of us have seen a push in making sure communities are reflected,” says Ashley Thomas, director of member and...
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Hudson Mohawke, Four Tet, Ultra Naté & More
This week in dance music: Beatport released the first round of programming for their first-ever ReConnect summit this fall, we spoke with NERVO about the banger they made to help raise awareness around child trafficking, Beyoncé’s Renaissance pushed four tracks onto Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Madonna and Nile Rodgers got down to Bey’s “Break My Soul” at the release party for Madonna’s forthcoming remix album, we experienced ecstasis at the New Jersey/New York stop of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball, and we caught up with L.A. duo Phantoms about their new album. There’s also a glut of other great music out this week,...
