Jack Harlow is the latest musician to visit TODAY‘s Citi Concert Series. He appeared on the morning show Friday (Aug. 12) to perform a few of his hits and discuss his career before he made it big, how his parents inspired him to go all in on music and who his one dream collaboration is. The 24-year-old rapper credited his mother several times for being the one to introduce him to rap music, and encouraged him to pursue his dreams within the genre. “She was always pushing me to put the time in. One of the biggest things she told me...

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO