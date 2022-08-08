There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days

Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in crash in Camden County
A Kansas City man had serious injuries after a crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened Monday night on Bumper Hill Road. Gregory Hepner, 41, of Kansas City, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan when it went off the left side of the roadway and hit an embankment. He was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown from the vehicle.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
KYTV
Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.
NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road.
18-year-old accused of firing gun at Phelps County Fair
An 18-year-old is accused of making a terrorist threat for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair last weekend.
KRMS Radio
Weekend Storms Damage Planes At Lee C Fine
Damage to several planes and more at Lee C Fine airport in Osage Beach over the weekend. Officials say strong storms blew around trees and knocked a few planes on their wings. Photos on social media show one plane on its engine, while the wings are broken on both sides.
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent to four days in jail for violating her bond requirements. Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. Prosecutors say she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.
kwos.com
Lake area man charged in shooting
A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Sedalia Woman for Assault Warrants
On the night of August 5th, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at the Murphy USA Gas Station, 3203 West Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver of the vehicle had a no-bond warrant out of Benton County, and also had a suspended driver's license. Deanna M. Atkinson,...
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
lakeexpo.com
Nick’s True Value Hardware Is Lake Of The Ozarks’ New Source For Contractors & DIYers
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
