There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days

AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO