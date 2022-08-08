The list of speakers is still growing for this year’s annual membership meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership of Fort Leonard Wood

The drought this summer has caused many headaches for livestock producers who are preparing to feed cattle this winter with little forage and hay on hand. The Laclede Extension Council is offering an educational meeting on Friday, August 19 for cattle producers who want to discuss this issue and gain tips for surviving and recovering from the drought. The program will focus on hay quality issues, evaluating quality, alternative feeds, feeding silage, herd culling tips, early weaning, precautions with nitrates and prussic acid, fall forage alternatives, the beef market outlook, and assessing the price of forages. Producers are welcome to bring lower stems of fertilized sudangrass, millet, Johnsongrass, corn, and bermudagrass for a quick subjective analysis of nitrates. The August 19th meeting for cattle producers will take On August 19 a meeting will be offered from 12:30 until 4:15 at the MU Extension Office in Lebanon. To register, either call 417-532-7126 or register online https://extension.missouri.edu/events/drought-recovery-meeting-lebanon.

