The list of speakers is still growing for this year’s annual membership meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership of Fort Leonard Wood

Lebanon Park Board Agenda
The City of Lebanon Park Board will hold its monthly meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon. After the Declaration of a Quorum and the Pledge of Allegiance, the president will have his opening comments. After public comments and approval of minutes, the meeting will move on to the director’s report, covering park reservations, park activities, and ballpark lights. During the discussion and action items portion, the scoreboard at nelson field will be discussed. After comments from the board, the meeting will become a closed session and adjourn. This meeting will take place in Winfrey House in Atchley park.
Laclede Extension Council is offering an educational meeting on Friday, August 19 for cattle producers who want to discuss the drought
The drought this summer has caused many headaches for livestock producers who are preparing to feed cattle this winter with little forage and hay on hand. The Laclede Extension Council is offering an educational meeting on Friday, August 19 for cattle producers who want to discuss this issue and gain tips for surviving and recovering from the drought. The program will focus on hay quality issues, evaluating quality, alternative feeds, feeding silage, herd culling tips, early weaning, precautions with nitrates and prussic acid, fall forage alternatives, the beef market outlook, and assessing the price of forages. Producers are welcome to bring lower stems of fertilized sudangrass, millet, Johnsongrass, corn, and bermudagrass for a quick subjective analysis of nitrates. The August 19th meeting for cattle producers will take On August 19 a meeting will be offered from 12:30 until 4:15 at the MU Extension Office in Lebanon. To register, either call 417-532-7126 or register online https://extension.missouri.edu/events/drought-recovery-meeting-lebanon.
Lebanon City Council Meeting 8-9
The City of Lebanon had its monthly City Council Meeting last (Monday) Night. Various public hearings were discussed. Derick Gene, communications manager with the city of Lebanon, explains what was discussed. Actions were taken as the night when on, including a food-related street name change. My Ozarks Online · Gene02...
A substitute teacher/paraprofessional certificate workshop will be held this week in Rolla
A substitute teacher/paraprofessional certificate workshop will be held this week in Rolla. This interactive workshop is approved by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for paraprofessional and substitute teacher certificates. Workshop topics will include legal responsibilities, student engagement, classroom management, instructional strategies, honoring diversity, and students with special needs. There are three sessions in this interactive workshop series this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a-m to 4 p-m, at the Kummer Center for STEM Education, Suite 250, 900 Innovation Drive, in Rolla. Participants are expected to attend sessions. The workshop fee is $180. Pre-registration is required online at www.rpda.mst.edu.
Back-to-School Fairs are scheduled this week
Back-to-School Fairs are scheduled this week. The Phelps County Fair Back-to-School Fair will be returning this year. Backed by Mercy Clinic, the fair will be held Wednesday from 1 to 5 p-m at the Lion’s Den at 1061 South Bishop Avenue in Rolla. The event will provide free school supplies to local students whose families are low-income or at-risk. About 700 students from kindergarten through the high school senior year are expected. For more information on the event, call 573-458-6363. Crocker Schools will have a Back to School Fair for students Thursday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock in the Crocker Elementary Multipurpose Building. The event will feature handouts of free school supplies, gifts, coupons, and handouts from community organizations and local businesses.
Lebanon School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of
School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of. Jacy Overstreet is the Communications Director for the Lebanon R3 School District and explains the change, and why it’s occurring. Overstreet also says now is the time to apply for free or reduced lunches,...
Lebanon R3 School Board will meet tomorrow night (8/9/2022) with a new start time of 5:30
The Lebanon R3 School Board will meet tomorrow night with a new start time of 5:30. The meeting will begin with a viewing of the school bus inspection report, followed by several consent agenda items. Those items include the Monthly Financial Report, a special education Local Compliance Plan review, the Renewal of MOU with Project 360 Youth Services, Residency Waivers for Employees, the Declaration of Surplus Property, a Contract with Great Circle for Student Support, and an Updated Safe Return To In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Public comments will then be heard, and a tax rate hearing for the 2022 school year. The Board will take action on the 2022 Tax Rate, the 2022-23 Budget Letter, a Boswell Project Change Order, Director of School Safety, Agreements with Jordan Valley Community Health Center, and the purchase of a LIFT Device, and the 2022-23 Assessment Plan. The R3 school board will meet at 5:30 tomorrow night in the district office, 224 West Commercial St.
Trading Post 08-08-22
SPONSORS: **** Missouri Farm Bureau Agents, Jim Anthony and Scott McCowen of Lebanon, and Westgate Trailers of Mountain Grove and Springfield, AND CHECK OUT THE NEWEST LOCATION IN LEBANON. 1. GOOSENECK TRAILER, 417-650-5974. 2. MCDOODLES FLATBED FOR PICKUP, TIRES/WHEELS, 417 588-1805. 3. USED LUMBER TO GIVE, PLYWOOD, BOARDS 417-588-2176. 4....
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
