ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Tovani Mizell, nation's No. 4 RB in 2024, commits to Georgia Bulldogs

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqZld_0h9IJrUq00

The Georgia Bulldogs are laying a solid foundation to their 2024 recruiting class, securing three top-100 pledges months before the calendar turns to 2023.

On Monday, Kirby Smart added yet another massive piece to the puzzle, as DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) elite running back Tovani Mizell announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and others:

Mizell is rated a four-star prospect , the nation's No. 87 overall recruit and the No. 4 running back.

"UGA is a running back factory," Mizell told Rivals . "The pro-style offense gets guys prepared to play in the NFL. It really just felt like family, and they have shown the most love all the way around."

Nicknamed "The Boogeyman," Mizell has the reputation worthy of adding his name to Georgia's long list of productive backs.

And there's plenty of opportunity.

So far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs have the nation's No. 4 class but don't have a running back.

Mizell fills a program need early for the 2024 cycle.

Sophomore season highlights

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Scorebook Live

Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going

DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season. Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals ...
GRAYSON, GA
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Texas A M#Usc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy