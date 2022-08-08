Tovani Mizell, nation's No. 4 RB in 2024, commits to Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are laying a solid foundation to their 2024 recruiting class, securing three top-100 pledges months before the calendar turns to 2023.

On Monday, Kirby Smart added yet another massive piece to the puzzle, as DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) elite running back Tovani Mizell announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and others:

Mizell is rated a four-star prospect , the nation's No. 87 overall recruit and the No. 4 running back.

"UGA is a running back factory," Mizell told Rivals . "The pro-style offense gets guys prepared to play in the NFL. It really just felt like family, and they have shown the most love all the way around."

Nicknamed "The Boogeyman," Mizell has the reputation worthy of adding his name to Georgia's long list of productive backs.

And there's plenty of opportunity.

So far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs have the nation's No. 4 class but don't have a running back.

Mizell fills a program need early for the 2024 cycle.

Sophomore season highlights