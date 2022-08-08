Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 gets two transportation awards
The Lebanon R3 School District opened its Board meeting last night on a high note. Transportation Director Joe Pemberton presented two awards from the state of Missouri highlighting excellence in bus maintenance. My Ozarks Online · GB080922Pemberton01. This was Lebanon’s 11th consecutive time winning these awards.
Lebanon Park Board Agenda
The City of Lebanon Park Board will hold its monthly meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon. After the Declaration of a Quorum and the Pledge of Allegiance, the president will have his opening comments. After public comments and approval of minutes, the meeting will move on to the director’s report, covering park reservations, park activities, and ballpark lights. During the discussion and action items portion, the scoreboard at nelson field will be discussed. After comments from the board, the meeting will become a closed session and adjourn. This meeting will take place in Winfrey House in Atchley park.
The list of speakers is still growing for this year’s annual membership meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership of Fort Leonard Wood
The list of speakers is still growing for this year’s annual membership meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership of Fort Leonard Wood. Notable speakers who have confirmed they will be there include Governor Mike Parson, U-S Senator Josh Hawley, 4th District U-S Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, U. S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Commander, Major General James Bonner, Missouri Military Advocate Harry Roberts, Mike Dubois of Kit Bond Strategies, and Joe Driskill, Immediate Past President, ADC National Board of Directors. Missouri U. S. Senator Roy Blunt has confirmed that he will address the meeting virtually. The in-person meeting will be held at the Ark Community & Sports Center in Waynesville from 9:00 am until 1 p.m on August 17th. The meeting theme this year is “Ready, Resilient, Relevant: The Fort Leonard Wood Region’s Commitment to National Defense.” It is anticipated that more than 200 business, governmental, and civic leaders from Pulaski, Phelps, Laclede, and Texas counties will participate.
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days in the area. Motorcycle accidents over the weekend included a two-vehicle collision at 3:48 Sunday afternoon on Highway 54 at North Highway 5 in Camden County. According to the highway patrol, a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic, operated by 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City, Iowa, turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500, driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia. The resulting collision resulted in serious injuries for Fink, who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment. The driver of the truck was not injured. Then, Sunday evening at 9:39, also in Camden County, a 2003 Honda Rancher Four-by-Four, operated by 29-year-old Brandon L. Cooke of Independence skidded off the roadway, struck a tree, and ejected Cooke. He was flown by Cox Air Care to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment.
Lebanon City Council Meeting 8-9
The City of Lebanon had its monthly City Council Meeting last (Monday) Night. Various public hearings were discussed. Derick Gene, communications manager with the city of Lebanon, explains what was discussed. Actions were taken as the night when on, including a food-related street name change. My Ozarks Online · Gene02...
Lebanon School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of
School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of. Jacy Overstreet is the Communications Director for the Lebanon R3 School District and explains the change, and why it’s occurring. Overstreet also says now is the time to apply for free or reduced lunches,...
Back-to-School Fairs are scheduled this week
Back-to-School Fairs are scheduled this week. The Phelps County Fair Back-to-School Fair will be returning this year. Backed by Mercy Clinic, the fair will be held Wednesday from 1 to 5 p-m at the Lion’s Den at 1061 South Bishop Avenue in Rolla. The event will provide free school supplies to local students whose families are low-income or at-risk. About 700 students from kindergarten through the high school senior year are expected. For more information on the event, call 573-458-6363. Crocker Schools will have a Back to School Fair for students Thursday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock in the Crocker Elementary Multipurpose Building. The event will feature handouts of free school supplies, gifts, coupons, and handouts from community organizations and local businesses.
A substitute teacher/paraprofessional certificate workshop will be held this week in Rolla
A substitute teacher/paraprofessional certificate workshop will be held this week in Rolla. This interactive workshop is approved by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for paraprofessional and substitute teacher certificates. Workshop topics will include legal responsibilities, student engagement, classroom management, instructional strategies, honoring diversity, and students with special needs. There are three sessions in this interactive workshop series this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a-m to 4 p-m, at the Kummer Center for STEM Education, Suite 250, 900 Innovation Drive, in Rolla. Participants are expected to attend sessions. The workshop fee is $180. Pre-registration is required online at www.rpda.mst.edu.
Lebanon R3 School Board will meet tomorrow night (8/9/2022) with a new start time of 5:30
The Lebanon R3 School Board will meet tomorrow night with a new start time of 5:30. The meeting will begin with a viewing of the school bus inspection report, followed by several consent agenda items. Those items include the Monthly Financial Report, a special education Local Compliance Plan review, the Renewal of MOU with Project 360 Youth Services, Residency Waivers for Employees, the Declaration of Surplus Property, a Contract with Great Circle for Student Support, and an Updated Safe Return To In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Public comments will then be heard, and a tax rate hearing for the 2022 school year. The Board will take action on the 2022 Tax Rate, the 2022-23 Budget Letter, a Boswell Project Change Order, Director of School Safety, Agreements with Jordan Valley Community Health Center, and the purchase of a LIFT Device, and the 2022-23 Assessment Plan. The R3 school board will meet at 5:30 tomorrow night in the district office, 224 West Commercial St.
